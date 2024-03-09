Man dead after suspected arson case in Mesa

PHOENIX — A man was found dead inside a residential structure that was on fire in Mesa early Friday morning, police said.

Around 2 a.m. on Friday, Mesa police responded to 2121 North Center Street where three residential structures were on fire.

Authorities found one person dead inside one of the residences, whom police believe is an adult man.

Evidence of an accelerant was detected on the scene, leading police to believe the fires were a result of arson.

The case is being treated as a suspicious death investigation.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.