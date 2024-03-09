PHOENIX — The U.S. 60 was closed at Val Vista Drive in both directions for a short period on Friday night.

The closure was due to a law enforcement situation, according to authorities.

The Arizona Department of Transportation announced the closure at 7:15 p.m.

Both directions were back open within about 15 minutes.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.