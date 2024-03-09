US 60 reopens in East Valley after closure for law enforcement situation
Mar 8, 2024, 7:46 PM | Updated: 7:47 pm
(ADOT camera)
PHOENIX — The U.S. 60 was closed at Val Vista Drive in both directions for a short period on Friday night.
The closure was due to a law enforcement situation, according to authorities.
The Arizona Department of Transportation announced the closure at 7:15 p.m.
Both directions were back open within about 15 minutes.
