ARIZONA NEWS

US 60 reopens in East Valley after closure for law enforcement situation

Mar 8, 2024, 7:46 PM

(ADOT camera)

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — The U.S. 60 was closed at Val Vista Drive in both directions for a short period on Friday night.

The closure was due to a law enforcement situation, according to authorities.

The Arizona Department of Transportation announced the closure at 7:15 p.m.

Both directions were back open within about 15 minutes.

