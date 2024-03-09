Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Mexico-bound plane lands in LA in 4th emergency this week for United Airlines

Mar 8, 2024, 7:04 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A United Airlines jetliner headed to Mexico City from San Francisco made an emergency landing in Los Angeles on Friday after the crew reported a hydraulics issue, in the fourth emergency involving a United Airlines flight this week.

The plane landed safely at Los Angeles International Airport around 4:30 p.m. and none of the 110 people on board were injured, United Airlines said in a statement.

Fire engines stood by at the airport but weren’t needed, said Nicholas Prange, a spokesperson with the Los Angeles City Fire Department.

The airline said passengers can travel to Mexico on another plane expected to depart later Friday.

United said the Airbus A320 has three hydraulic systems for redundancy purposes.

“Preliminary information shows there was only an issue with one system on this aircraft,” it said.

The Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement it will investigate the emergency landing Friday.

The emergency landing at LAX on Friday comes hours after passengers had to be evacuated from another United Airlines flight after the plane rolled off a runway and got stuck in the grass in Houston, Texas. No injuries were reported among the 160 passengers and six crew members, United Airlines said in a statement.

Video posted on social media taken after the landing in Houston showed the plane tilted to one side with one of its wings near the ground.

On Thursday, another United Airlines flight made an emergency landing in Los Angeles. It was a jetliner bound for Japan that lost a tire while taking off from San Francisco. No injuries were reported.

Video footage showed the plane losing one of the six tires on its left-side main landing gear assembly only seconds after takeoff. The tire landed in an employee parking lot at San Francisco International Airport, where it smashed into a car and shattered the back window before breaking through a fence and coming to stop in a neighboring lot.

Earlier in the week, a United flight from Houston to Fort Myers, Texas, was forced to turn around Monday after one of the plane’s engines caught fire. Several of the 167 passengers aboard the Boeing 737 took videos showing a line of flames shooting out of the engine. No injuries were reported.

United States News

Officials did not say how many people were on board during the crash as of 7 p.m. on Friday. (File ...

Associated Press

Helicopter carrying National Guard members and Border Patrol agent crashes in Texas, killing 3

A helicopter crashed along the U.S-Mexico border in Texas on Friday, authorities said.

1 hour ago

No Labels leadership and guests from left, Dan Webb, National Co-Chair Dr. Benjamin F. Chavis, and ...

Associated Press

Third-party movement No Labels says it will field a 2024 presidential ticket

The third-party presidential movement No Labels decided Friday to field a presidential candidate in the 2024 election.

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Maui officials aim to accelerate processing of permits to help Lahaina rebuild

HONOLULU (AP) — Local officials in Hawaii next month plan to open an office that will speed up Maui County’s notoriously slow processing of building permits to help the town of Lahaina to recover from last year’s deadly wildfire. Keanu Lau Hee, the county’s deputy managing director, told a community meeting in Lahaina that a […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Veteran Miami prosecutor quits after judge’s rebuke over conjugal visits for jailhouse informants

MIAMI, Florida (AP) — A veteran prosecutor in Miami has resigned after a judge found that state investigators manipulated witnesses, including possibly providing conjugal visits to jailhouse informants in exchange for their testimony, in a high-profile death penalty case against a notorious gang leader. During his career Michael Von Zamft has led some of the […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

US judge rejects challenge to Washington state law that could hold gun makers liable for shootings

SEATTLE (AP) — A federal judge on Friday rejected a challenge to a Washington state law that cleared the way for lawsuits against the gun industry in certain cases. The measure was one of three bills signed by Democratic Gov. Jay Inslee last year seeking to address gun violence. It requires the industry to exercise […]

3 hours ago

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., walks outside the chamber as he tries to assemble eno...

Associated Press

Congress passes first package of spending bills just hours before shutdown deadline for key agencies

The Senate is laboring to approve a $460 billion package of spending bills in time to meet a midnight deadline for avoiding a shutdown.

3 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Fiesta Bowl Foundation

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade is excitingly upon us

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe is upon us! The attraction honors Arizona and the history of the game.

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Avoid a potential emergency and get your home’s heating and furnace safety checked

With the weather getting colder throughout the Valley, the best time to make sure your heating is all up to date is now. 

...

Canvas Annuity

Interest rates may have peaked. Should you buy a CD, high-yield savings account, or a fixed annuity?

Interest rates are the highest they’ve been in decades, and it looks like the Fed has paused hikes. This may be the best time to lock in rates for long-term, low-risk financial products like fixed annuities.

Mexico-bound plane lands in LA in 4th emergency this week for United Airlines