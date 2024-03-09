Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Helicopter carrying National Guardsmen and Border Patrol agent crashes in Texas, killing 3

Mar 8, 2024, 7:00 PM | Updated: 8:20 pm

Officials did not say how many people were on board during the crash as of 7 p.m. on Friday. (File ...

Officials did not say how many people were on board during the crash as of 7 p.m. on Friday. (File photo by Michael Gonzalez/Getty Images)

(File photo by Michael Gonzalez/Getty Images)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


LA GRULLA, Texas (AP) — A helicopter flying over the U.S.-Mexico border in Texas crashed Friday, killing two National Guard soldiers and a Border Patrol agent, the military said. Another soldier on board was injured.

The UH-72 Lakota helicopter was assigned to the federal government’s border security mission when it went down near Rio Grande City, according to a statement released by Joint Task Force North. The cause was under investigation.

The crash happened mid-afternoon Friday while the helicopter was conducting aviation operations, according to the statement.

Starr County Judge Eloy Vera, the county’s top official, said those on board included one woman and three men. He said the person who was injured was in critical condition

The names of those killed were not immediately released.

Border Patrol spokespersons did not immediately return messages seeking comment.

The site of the crash is in Texas’ Rio Grande Valley. The Starr County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook on Friday that it was assisting with a “downed helicopter incident” on the east side of the county.

Vera said the scene had been secured by the sheriff’s office and that federal officials were on the way.

The border region is heavily patrolled by both state and federal authorities, including routine aerial surveillance.

In January, a Texas Department of Public Safety helicopter patrolling the state’s border with Mexico lost power and crashed, officials said at the time. The co-pilot suffered a minor hand injury and the helicopter was significantly damaged.

That helicopter was flying as part of Operation Lone Star, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s nearly $10 billion border mission that has tested the federal government’s authority over immigration.

United States News

Associated Press

Mexico-bound plane lands in LA in 4th emergency this week for United Airlines

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A United Airlines jetliner headed to Mexico City from San Francisco made an emergency landing in Los Angeles on Friday after the crew reported a hydraulics issue, in the fourth emergency involving a United Airlines flight this week. The plane landed safely at Los Angeles International Airport around 4:30 p.m. and […]

1 hour ago

No Labels leadership and guests from left, Dan Webb, National Co-Chair Dr. Benjamin F. Chavis, and ...

Associated Press

Third-party movement No Labels says it will field a 2024 presidential ticket

The third-party presidential movement No Labels decided Friday to field a presidential candidate in the 2024 election.

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Maui officials aim to accelerate processing of permits to help Lahaina rebuild

HONOLULU (AP) — Local officials in Hawaii next month plan to open an office that will speed up Maui County’s notoriously slow processing of building permits to help the town of Lahaina to recover from last year’s deadly wildfire. Keanu Lau Hee, the county’s deputy managing director, told a community meeting in Lahaina that a […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Veteran Miami prosecutor quits after judge’s rebuke over conjugal visits for jailhouse informants

MIAMI, Florida (AP) — A veteran prosecutor in Miami has resigned after a judge found that state investigators manipulated witnesses, including possibly providing conjugal visits to jailhouse informants in exchange for their testimony, in a high-profile death penalty case against a notorious gang leader. During his career Michael Von Zamft has led some of the […]

3 hours ago

Associated Press

US judge rejects challenge to Washington state law that could hold gun makers liable for shootings

SEATTLE (AP) — A federal judge on Friday rejected a challenge to a Washington state law that cleared the way for lawsuits against the gun industry in certain cases. The measure was one of three bills signed by Democratic Gov. Jay Inslee last year seeking to address gun violence. It requires the industry to exercise […]

3 hours ago

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., walks outside the chamber as he tries to assemble eno...

Associated Press

Congress passes first package of spending bills just hours before shutdown deadline for key agencies

The Senate is laboring to approve a $460 billion package of spending bills in time to meet a midnight deadline for avoiding a shutdown.

3 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinics: transforming health care in the valley

Midwestern University, long a fixture of comprehensive health care education in the West Valley, is also a recognized leader in community health care.

...

Fiesta Bowl Foundation

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade is excitingly upon us

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe is upon us! The attraction honors Arizona and the history of the game.

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Avoid a potential emergency and get your home’s heating and furnace safety checked

With the weather getting colder throughout the Valley, the best time to make sure your heating is all up to date is now. 

Helicopter carrying National Guardsmen and Border Patrol agent crashes in Texas, killing 3