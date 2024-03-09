Close
Four Peaks to host inaugural Kilt Lifter BBQ Competition in Tempe

Mar 9, 2024, 7:15 AM

(Four Peaks PR photo)

BY DAMON ALLRED


PHOENIX — Arizona brewing company Four Peaks is putting on a barbecue competition in Tempe on Saturday.

The event, known as Kilt Lifter BBQ Competition, starts at 11 a.m. and runs until 4 p.m. at the Wilson Tasting Room at 2401 South Wilson Street in Tempe.

More than 15 teams will compete for prizes, such as Best Rib, Best Item Incorporating Kilt Lifter and People’s Choice.

Attendees will sample the BBQ before voting on their favorites.

Live music will be on hand and tickets can be purchased online for $5.

