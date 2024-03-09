Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

US judge rejects challenge to Washington state law that could hold gun makers liable for shootings

Mar 8, 2024, 5:12 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


SEATTLE (AP) — A federal judge on Friday rejected a challenge to a Washington state law that cleared the way for lawsuits against the gun industry in certain cases.

The measure was one of three bills signed by Democratic Gov. Jay Inslee last year seeking to address gun violence.

It requires the industry to exercise reasonable controls in making, selling and marketing weapons, including steps to keep guns from being sold to people known to be dangerous or to straw buyers. It allows the attorney general or private parties, such as the family members of shooting victims, to sue for violations or damages under the state’s Consumer Protection Act.

The National Shooting Sports Foundation, a trade association, challenged the law in U.S. District Court in Spokane, saying the measure violates the Second Amendment as well as the free-speech rights of its members.

U.S. District Judge Mary K. Dimke rejected the lawsuit in a decision Friday, saying the organization had not established legal standing to challenge the measure. She noted that its members were neither being sued under the law nor had expressed an intent to violate its terms.

“This law protects Washingtonians from gun violence by ensuring that gun industry members face real accountability when their irresponsible conduct harms our communities,” Democratic Attorney General Bob Ferguson said in a news release.

The National Shooting Sports Foundation, based in Connecticut, did not immediately return a message seeking comment after business hours Friday.

In 2005, Congress passed the Protection of Lawful Commerce in Arms Act, shielding the gun industry from liability in some circumstances. States, however, are allowed to create exemptions from that federal law, Ferguson said. Washington and four other states — Delaware, New York, New Jersey and California — have done so.

The other bills signed by Inslee last year included one banning the sale of certain semi-automatic rifles and another imposing a 10-day waiting period on firearms purchases.

Legal challenges to the sales ban as well as to the state’s ban on the manufacture and sale of high-capacity magazines, adopted in 2022, are pending.

There have been 10 mass killings — nine of them shootings — in the U.S. so far this year, according to a database maintained by The Associated Press and USA Today in partnership with Northeastern University. At least 47 people have died in those killings, which are defined as incidents in which four or more people die within a 24-hour period, not including the killer — the same definition used by the FBI.

United States News

Associated Press

Mexico-bound plane lands in LA in 4th emergency this week for United Airlines

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A United Airlines jetliner headed to Mexico City from San Francisco made an emergency landing in Los Angeles on Friday after the crew reported a hydraulics issue, in the fourth emergency involving a United Airlines flight this week. The plane landed safely at Los Angeles International Airport around 4:30 p.m. and […]

1 hour ago

Officials did not say how many people were on board during the crash as of 7 p.m. on Friday. (File ...

Associated Press

Helicopter carrying National Guard members and Border Patrol agent crashes in Texas, killing 3

A helicopter crashed along the U.S-Mexico border in Texas on Friday, authorities said.

1 hour ago

No Labels leadership and guests from left, Dan Webb, National Co-Chair Dr. Benjamin F. Chavis, and ...

Associated Press

Third-party movement No Labels says it will field a 2024 presidential ticket

The third-party presidential movement No Labels decided Friday to field a presidential candidate in the 2024 election.

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Maui officials aim to accelerate processing of permits to help Lahaina rebuild

HONOLULU (AP) — Local officials in Hawaii next month plan to open an office that will speed up Maui County’s notoriously slow processing of building permits to help the town of Lahaina to recover from last year’s deadly wildfire. Keanu Lau Hee, the county’s deputy managing director, told a community meeting in Lahaina that a […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Veteran Miami prosecutor quits after judge’s rebuke over conjugal visits for jailhouse informants

MIAMI, Florida (AP) — A veteran prosecutor in Miami has resigned after a judge found that state investigators manipulated witnesses, including possibly providing conjugal visits to jailhouse informants in exchange for their testimony, in a high-profile death penalty case against a notorious gang leader. During his career Michael Von Zamft has led some of the […]

2 hours ago

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., walks outside the chamber as he tries to assemble eno...

Associated Press

Congress passes first package of spending bills just hours before shutdown deadline for key agencies

The Senate is laboring to approve a $460 billion package of spending bills in time to meet a midnight deadline for avoiding a shutdown.

3 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Avoid a potential emergency and get your home’s heating and furnace safety checked

With the weather getting colder throughout the Valley, the best time to make sure your heating is all up to date is now. 

...

Sanderson Ford

The best ways to honor our heroes on Veterans Day and give back to the community

Veterans Day is fast approaching and there's no better way to support our veterans than to donate to the Military Assistance Mission.

...

Canvas Annuity

Interest rates may have peaked. Should you buy a CD, high-yield savings account, or a fixed annuity?

Interest rates are the highest they’ve been in decades, and it looks like the Fed has paused hikes. This may be the best time to lock in rates for long-term, low-risk financial products like fixed annuities.

US judge rejects challenge to Washington state law that could hold gun makers liable for shootings