ARIZONA NEWS

Arizona Humane Society offering free adoptions for adult dogs this weekend

Mar 8, 2024, 8:00 PM

The Arizona Humane Society is offering free adoptions for adult dogs this weekend. (AHS Photo)

(AHS Photo)

PHOENIX — The Arizona Humane Society is offering free adoptions for adult dogs this weekend to celebrate the opening of its new campus.

All dogs at least one year old will be available for adoption for free through Sunday, the humane society said in a press release.

All animals will come spayed/neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and are eligible for a free follow up VCA Hospital pet exam.

Adoptions are available at three AHS locations:

  • Nina Mason Pulliam South Mountain Campus (1521 W. Dobbins Rd.)
  • PetSmart Scottsdale (4380 N. Miller Rd.)
  • Rob & Melani Walton Papago Park Campus (5501 E. Van Buren St.)

When did AHS’ new campus open?

The 72,000-square-foot Rob and Melani Walton Papago Park Campus in Phoenix opened this week.

It features hundreds of windows to bring in natural light and it has five “catios” for cats to get outdoor time.

The campus also has 13 play yards and a coffee shop for people to get something to drink while they look through hundreds of animals.

