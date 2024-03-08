Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Woman dead, 2 children injured after rollover crash on South Mountain in Phoenix

Mar 8, 2024, 1:00 PM

A woman died and two children were injured following a rollover crash on South Mountain in Phoenix ...

A woman died and two children were injured following a rollover crash on South Mountain in Phoenix on March 8, 2024. (Google Maps Screenshot)

(Google Maps Screenshot)

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — A woman died and two children were injured following a rollover crash on South Mountain in Phoenix on Thursday evening, authorities said.

Officers responded to a one-car collision on Telegraph Pass Road in the park around 5 p.m. and found all three people suffering from serious injuries, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

The children were taken to a hospital with injuries that were not considered life-threatening. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Preliminary information had the vehicle traveling northbound on Telegraph Pass Road at a high speed when the woman, who has yet to be identified, lost control and rolled over the vehicle several times.

Detectives believe alcohol, in addition to speed, were factors in the crash.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

