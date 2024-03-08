Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Arizona sues quinceañera dress retailer for allegations of deceit after abrupt closure

Mar 8, 2024, 12:08 PM | Updated: 12:20 pm

Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes filed a lawsuit against a now-defunct quinceañera dress retail...

Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes filed a lawsuit against a now-defunct quinceañera dress retailer and it's owner. (AP File Photo)

(AP File Photo)

SuElen Rivera's Profile Picture

BY SUELEN RIVERA


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes filed a lawsuit against a now-defunct quinceañera dress retailer and it’s owner, her office announced Friday.

The lawsuit accuses Oh La La by Posh, LLC, and its owner Renee Cuellar of accepted thousands of dollars’ worth of deposits before ultimately closing the store, according to a press release. Some customers were left without dresses or even refunds.

“Oh La La promised families that they would have the perfect dress for their daughter’s once-in-a-lifetime quinceañera celebration,” Mayes said in the release.

“Instead, Oh La La pocketed its customers’ deposits and closed up shop, leaving young women without the dresses of their dreams and without recourse. My office will not stand for such heartless and unscrupulous business practices.”

RELATED STORIES

The company and Cuellar are accused in the complaint of engaging in deceptive acts that violated the Arizona Consumer Fraud Act.

Specifically, the company is accused of accepting customer deposits without any actual intent to fulfill the orders, falsely representing delivery dates and misleading customers about refunds.

Mayes is asking for restitution for customers will unfulfilled orders or refunds, civil penalties of at least $310,000 and a court order that prohibits the defendants from advertising and selling clothes in Arizona.

