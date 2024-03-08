PHOENIX — The public is being asked for help in identifying a potential suspect in the savage burning of a pit bull while the dog was sleeping in west Phoenix earlier in the week.

Gasoline was poured on the 16-year-old Pit Bull/Mastiff mix dog named Duke on Tuesday around 5:30 a.m. near Van Buren Street and 27th Avenue, according to Silent Witness.

Duke had been peacefully sleeping on a mattress in his owner’s backyard.

The animal sustained severe injuries and had to be put down, officials said.

Anybody with information about the case is asked to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 480-TESTIGO (837-8446) for Spanish.

Information leading to an arrest could be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

