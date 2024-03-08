Close
ARIZONA NEWS

US 60, Loop 101 freeways closed in metro Phoenix this weekend

Mar 8, 2024, 9:03 AM

Two metro Phoenix freeways will have closures this weekend. (Flickr Photo/ADOT)

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — U.S. 60 and Loop 101 are the freeways in metro Phoenix that will have closures this weekend, according to transportation officials.

In east Mesa, eastbound U.S. 60 will be closed from the Loop 202 SuperRedTan Interchange to Crismon Road from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday for pavement improvement work.

The eastbound U.S. 60 on-ramp at Power Road and both Loop 202 ramps to eastbound U.S. 60 will be closed.

In north Scottsdale, the northbound Loop 101 Pima Freeway will be closed from Raintree Drive to Princess Drive/Pima Road from 10 p.m. Sunday to 5 a.m. Monday for bridge survey work.

The northbound Loop 101 on-ramps at Cactus Road, Raintree Drive and Frank Lloyd Wright Boulevard will also be closed.

What other restrictions are on Valley freeways this weekend?

Two disruptions will be due to the ongoing Broadway Curve Improvement Project.

Near Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport, westbound Interstate 10 will be narrowed to three lanes from Broadway Road to 40th Street from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday for lane striping and barrier work.

The westbound I-10 off-ramps at Broadway Road and 40th Street will be closed.

Finally, Broadway Road will be closed between I-10 and 55th Street in Tempe from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday.

The eastbound connector ramp between 48th Street and Broadway Road will also be closed.

US 60, Loop 101 freeways closed in metro Phoenix this weekend