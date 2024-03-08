Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Phoenix man extradited to Kansas to face charges in 1982 murder

Mar 8, 2024, 8:00 AM

Jerry Allen, 75, of Phoenix was arrested in January for his alleged role in a 1982 murder. (Kansas ...

Jerry Allen, 75, of Phoenix was arrested in January for his alleged role in a 1982 murder. (Kansas Bureau of Investigation Photo)

(Kansas Bureau of Investigation Photo)

SuElen Rivera's Profile Picture

BY SUELEN RIVERA


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — A Valley man was recently extradited to Kansas to face charges in a 42-year-old cold case homicide, authorities said.

Jerry Allen, 75, of Phoenix, is facing one count of first-degree murder and conspiring to commit murder, the Kansas Bureau of Investigation said.

He was arrested in January at a residence at 43rd Avenue and Thunderbird Road.

Who is Jerry Allen accused of murdering?

Michael McKeown, 44, was found dead on March 24, 1982, in his vehicle outside of his apartment in Hutchinson in south-central Kansas.

Investigators believe McKeown was fatally shot the prior night while his vehicle was parked in the parking lot.

Over the last year, agents with KBI interviewed people in three states, yielding evidence necessary to bring charges in the cold case.

Allen’s initial court appearance is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Friday.

