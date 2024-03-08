PHOENIX — After the Food and Drug Administration issued a recall on cinnamon on Wednesday, the Banner Poison and Drug Information Center warned the public about the dangers of lead poisoning.

Banner Poison and Drug Information Center Medical Director Daniel Brooks explained the nature of lead poisoning complications in the center’s warning.

“Acute lead poisoning can initially look like many other acute illnesses including abdominal pain, headaches, constipation and joint pain between other symptoms,” Brooks said. “Although unlikely from this type of possible exposure, chronic poisoning can result in behavioral disturbances and damage to the central nervous system.”

The center stated that symptoms can seem minor at first, but “prolonged exposure to lead can cause severe health issues, especially in children, pregnant women and individuals with compromised immune systems.”

Anyone with ground cinnamon on the recall list should dispose of it immediately and consider getting a blood lead test if exposed and concerned.

What cinnamon products did the FDA recall?

On Wednesday, the FDA issued a recall covering several ground cinnamon providers, citing “elevated levels of lead.” Here are the providers listed:

– La Fiesta

– Marcum

– MK

– Swad

– Supreme Tradition

– El Chilar

