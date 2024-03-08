Close
UNITED STATES NEWS

Shooting at park in Salem, Oregon, kills 1 person and wounds 2 others

Mar 7, 2024, 6:15 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Three people were shot Thursday afternoon in a park in Salem, Oregon, and one of them has died, police said.

The Salem Police Department said in a news release that officers were called to the reported shooting near Bush’s Pasture Park at about 1:45 p.m.

Officers found three males with gunshot wounds, one of whom had died, police said.

The two others, described as juveniles, were taken to a nearby hospital. Their conditions weren’t immediately known.

The name and age of the person who died hasn’t been released.

South Salem High School and other schools, as well as the hospital went into lockdowns status, the Statesman Journal reported.

South Salem Principal Tara Romina in an update sent to families said: “I want to be clear: at no time was there an active shooter on our school campus.”

Part of the park remained closed as as law enforcement investigated and searched for a suspect.

Bush’s Pasture Park, near downtown, has walking and running paths, wooded areas and open meadows as well as gardens, playgrounds and ball fields, according to its website. The park is home to a museum, an art gallery and an official Soap Box Derby track.

