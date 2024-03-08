Close
UNITED STATES NEWS

Watch President Joe Biden give State of the Union speech ahead of election season

Mar 7, 2024, 6:55 PM | Updated: 7:49 pm

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — President Joe Biden is scheduled to give his State of the Union 2024 speech at 7 p.m.

“If I were smart, I’d leave right now,” he said at the beginning of his speech.

Biden then proclaimed his support for Ukraine, suggesting that Russia would invade more countries without the support of the U.S. and NATO.

“We will not walk away,” he said. “In a literal sense, history is watching. Just like history watched three years ago on Jan. 6.”

Biden then said the insurrectionists who invaded the Capitol in early 2021 denied the integrity of U.S. elections.

“Political violence has absolutely no place in America,” he said.

Joe Biden vows to protect reproductive freedoms in State of the Union 2024 speech

“If you as an American people send me a Congress that supports the right to choose I promise you: I will restore Roe v. Wade as the law of the land again,” he said.

Biden also said he came to office determined to get the nation through one of its toughest periods.

He talked about the rise of crime that came with COVID-19, along with the rise of loneliness.

“It doesn’t make the news, but in thousands of cities and towns the American people are writing the greatest comeback story never told,” Biden said.

He then called the American economy the envy of the world, with 15 million new jobs in three years.

“The state of our union is strong and getting stronger,” Biden added.

KTAR News 92.3 FM’s Outspoken with Bruce and Gaydos will follow his speech and give their live reactions.

