Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Lawyers say a trooper charged at a Philadelphia LGBTQ+ leader as she recorded the traffic stop

Mar 7, 2024, 11:09 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A Philadelphia city official arrested during a traffic stop said she started recording because she feared for her husband’s life as a trooper handcuffed him on a rainy elevated highway.

The trooper then charged at her “like a linebacker,” knocking the cellphone away and ending the recording, her lawyers said Thursday.

“This state trooper held my husband’s life in his hands,” Celena Morrison, who leads the city’s Office of LGBT Affairs, said at a news conference.

“Fearing the worst was about the happen, I yelled out to the trooper, ‘I work for the mayor,’ multiple times, hoping that would make him realize he was dealing with people he did not need to be afraid of,” said Morrison, 51, a top aide to Mayor Cherelle Parker.

She and her husband, Darius McLean, who runs an LGBTQ+ community center in the city, plan to file suit over the traffic stop, which occurred as they drove behind each other to drop off a car for repairs. Their lawyers questioned the trooper’s apparent “warrior” policing tactics.

“What is it about the training that he’s receiving that makes him think that that is an OK way to treat civilians that he is sworn to protect and serve?” lawyer Riley Ross asked.

He also questioned the reason for the stop, saying the trooper would not have had time to run the registration before he wedged between them and pulled Morrison over. The trooper, on the video, said he stopped her for tailgating and failing to have her lights on.

Morrison believes she was targeted for being Black. The trooper, who has not been identified by state police, has been put on limited duty amid the investigation.

The couple was detained for about 12 hours on obstruction and resisting arrest charges following the 9 a.m. stop Saturday, but District Attorney Larry Krasner has not yet determined whether he will file the charges.

“It’s disheartening that as Black individuals, we are all too familiar with the use of the phrase, ‘Stop resisting!’ as a green light for excessive force by law enforcement,” Morrison said.

McLean, following behind his wife, said he stopped to ensure her safety before the trooper turned first to speak with him and quickly drew his gun and ordered him to the ground. The trooper can be heard asking who he was and why he stopped.

McLean said he can’t shake the image of the trooper “charging at my wife, tackling her as I lay handcuffed in the street.” He tried to ask passing traffic to call 911, the lawyers said.

Parker, the mayor, has called the cellphone video that Morrison shot “very concerning.”

“I now know that there was nothing I could have done or said that was going to stop this trooper from violating our rights,” Morrison said Thursday.

Morrison, who is transgender, has held the city post since 2020. McLean, 35, is the chief operating officer of the William Way LGBT Community Center.

United States News

Associated Press

Iowa House OKs bill to criminalize death of an “unborn person” despite IVF concerns

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Republicans in Iowa’s House of Representatives approved a bill Thursday that would criminalize the death of an “unborn person” — over Democrats’ concerns about how it might apply to in vitro fertilization, after an Alabama court found frozen embryos can be considered children. Iowa’s law currently outlines penalties for termination […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

NYC public servants accused of stealing identities of homeless in pandemic fraud scheme

NEW YORK (AP) — Several New York City employees were arrested Thursday for their alleged role in a scheme to steal the identities of homeless shelter residents and defraud a pandemic-era relief program. Manhattan prosecutors brought charges against 18 people, including five employees of the city’s homeless services agency, an NYPD officer, an MTA worker, […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

United Airlines plane makes a safe emergency landing in LA after losing a tire during takeoff

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A United Airlines jetliner bound for Japan made a safe landing in Los Angeles on Thursday after losing a tire while taking off from San Francisco. Fire engines stood by at Los Angeles International Airport but weren’t needed, as the Boeing 777 made an uneventful landing and stopped about two-thirds of […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Crew of the giant Icon of the Seas cruise ship rescues 14 people adrift in the sea

MIAMI (AP) — The crew of what is considered the world’s largest cruise ship rescued 14 people clinging to a small boat adrift on the ocean, authorities said. Passengers aboard the Icon of the Seas captured video of the crew using a small vessel to ferry the group to the safety of the cruise ship […]

3 hours ago

Associated Press

US Army soldier indicted, accused of selling sensitive military information

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — An Army soldier has been arrested on accusations of selling sensitive information related to U.S. military capabilities, Justice Department officials said Thursday. Korbein Schultz, who is also an intelligence analyst, was accused in a six-count indictment of charges including conspiring to obtain and disclose military defense information and bribery of a […]

3 hours ago

Associated Press

New Mexico ranks last when it comes to education. Will a mandatory 180 days in the classroom help?

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico has adopted a new rule mandating that school calendars consist of at least 180 days, with top state officials saying Thursday that the goal is to get students more learning time in the classroom and improve academic outcomes. Public Education Secretary Arsenio Romero told reporters the change is just […]

3 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinics: transforming health care in the valley

Midwestern University, long a fixture of comprehensive health care education in the West Valley, is also a recognized leader in community health care.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Day & Night is looking for the oldest AC in the Valley

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.

...

Sanderson Ford

The best ways to honor our heroes on Veterans Day and give back to the community

Veterans Day is fast approaching and there's no better way to support our veterans than to donate to the Military Assistance Mission.

Lawyers say a trooper charged at a Philadelphia LGBTQ+ leader as she recorded the traffic stop