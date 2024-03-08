PHOENIX — The Preston Lord investigation is ongoing and police want to bring more suspects to justice, according to Queen Creek Police Chief Randy Brice.

“More arrests are to come,” Brice told KTAR News 92.3 FM’s Outspoken with Bruce and Gaydos on Thursday. “There are some additional things: people we need to locate, things we need to do.”

Brice spoke about the major breakthrough in the case that took place on Wednesday. A grand jury indicted multiple adults and minors accused of murdering Lord in October 2023.

William Owen Hines, Dominic Turner, Taylor Sherman, Talan Renner, Talyn Vigil and Jacob Meisner face charges of first-degree murder and kidnapping in Lord’s death. The minors — Renner, Vigil and Meisner — are being charged as adults, officials said.

“Yesterday was a bit of a rollercoaster,” Brice said. “It was a long day and filled with a lot of bumps and bruises, but we came out on top at the end of the day.”

Preston Lord investigation ongoing with more updates to come

Brice has been in close contact with the Lord family for months, Brice said. Informing Lord’s father about the breakthrough was an especially rewarding moment.

“To get to the point where we could actually put hands on these monsters and put them in custody and to be able to tell him that we’ve made that final act — now, granted, this is just moving to the next stage — it was pretty sweet,” Brice said.

Detectives put hundreds of thousands of hours into the murder investigation, he added. However, help from other law enforcement agencies has made a big difference, he said.

“People in the Valley here really need to understand that they have a great law enforcement community that really cares about what’s happening here,” he said.

Community support helped Brice investigate one of the most emotionally challenging homicide investigations of his career.

“This is probably one of the more traumatic for me, just because of the circumstances,” he said. “There’s still a lot to do.”

