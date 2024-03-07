Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

United Airlines plane makes a safe emergency landing in LA after losing a tire during takeoff

Mar 7, 2024, 2:58 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


LOS ANGELES (AP) — A United Airlines jetliner bound for Japan made a safe landing in Los Angeles on Thursday after losing a tire while taking off from San Francisco.

Fire engines stood by at Los Angeles International Airport but weren’t needed, as the Boeing 777 made an uneventful landing and stopped about two-thirds of the way down a runway. Airport spokesman Dae Levine said the plane landed safely.

It was then towed away.

The flight carried 235 passengers and a crew of 14, United said. The airline said that the plane, built in 2002, was designed to land safely with missing or damaged tires. The passengers will be moved to another plane for the rest of the trip, United said.

Boeing 777s have six tires on each of the two main landing gears. Video of Flight 35 departing shows the plane losing one of the six tires on its left-side main landing gear assembly seconds after takeoff.

Tire debris landed in an on-airport employee parking lot at San Francisco International Airport, airport spokesman Doug Yakel said in a statement. No one was injured. The runway was briefly closed to clear debris, but it has now reopened, he said.

The Federal Aviation Administration will investigate, spokesman Tony Molinaro said.

United States News

Associated Press

Crew of the giant Icon of the Seas cruise ship rescues 14 people adrift in the sea

MIAMI (AP) — The crew of what is considered the world’s largest cruise ship rescued 14 people clinging to a small boat adrift on the ocean, authorities said. Passengers aboard the Icon of the Seas captured video of the crew using a small vessel to ferry the group to the safety of the cruise ship […]

47 minutes ago

Associated Press

US Army soldier indicted, accused of selling sensitive military information

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — An Army soldier has been arrested on accusations of selling sensitive information related to U.S. military capabilities, Justice Department officials said Thursday. Korbein Schultz, who is also an intelligence analyst, was accused in a six-count indictment of charges including conspiring to obtain and disclose military defense information and bribery of a […]

59 minutes ago

Associated Press

New Mexico ranks last when it comes to education. Will a mandatory 180 days in the classroom help?

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico has adopted a new rule mandating that school calendars consist of at least 180 days, with top state officials saying Thursday that the goal is to get students more learning time in the classroom and improve academic outcomes. Public Education Secretary Arsenio Romero told reporters the change is just […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

A small earthquake and ‘Moodus Noises’ are nothing new for one Connecticut town

Donna Lindstrom was lying in bed and looking at her phone Wednesday morning when she heard a loud bang that rattled her 19th-century house in the central Connecticut town of East Hampton. Soon, the 66-year-old retired delivery driver and dozens of other town residents were on social media, discussing the latest occurrence of strange explosive […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Feds investigating suspected smuggling at Wisconsin prison, 11 workers suspended in probe

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Federal authorities have been investigating an apparent smuggling operation involving employees at a troubled Wisconsin prison, Gov. Tony Evers’ office said Thursday. The probe has resulted in the suspension of nearly a dozen Waupun Correctional Institution employees to date, according to the state Department of Corrections. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel first […]

3 hours ago

Associated Press

Biden will announce a plan for a temporary port on Gaza’s coast to increase flow of humanitarian aid

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will announce a plan in his State of the Union address Thursday for the U.S. military to help establish a temporary port on the Gaza coast, increasing the flow of humanitarian aid for the beleaguered territory during the Israel-Hamas war, according to administration officials. The officials, who spoke on […]

5 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinics: transforming health care in the valley

Midwestern University, long a fixture of comprehensive health care education in the West Valley, is also a recognized leader in community health care.

...

Fiesta Bowl Foundation

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade is excitingly upon us

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe is upon us! The attraction honors Arizona and the history of the game.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Valley residents should be mindful of plumbing ahead of holidays

With Halloween in the rear-view and more holidays coming up, Day & Night recommends that Valley residents prepare accordingly.

United Airlines plane makes a safe emergency landing in LA after losing a tire during takeoff