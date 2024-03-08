Close
1 person dead after being shot by Maricopa Community College Police

One person is dead after being shot by a Maricopa Community College police officer off the campus in Phoenix on Thursday morning. (Yelp Photo/Maricopa Community Colleges)

PHOENIX — A person died on Thursday after being shot by an officer with the Maricopa Community Colleges Police Department, authorities said.

The shooting took place in the area of 48th and Van Buren streets at around 11:15 a.m., according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety (AZDPS).

Before the shooting, Phoenix police received a call about a person pointing a weapon at passing vehicles, AZDPS said.

However, before Phoenix police arrived on the scene, two police officers with Maricopa Community College spotted the suspect, authorities said.

One of the two officers with the college shot the suspect, who was pronounced dead at the scene, AZDPS said.

No officers were injured in the shooting, authorities said. AZDPS’ major incident division will handle the investigation.

No further information was provided.

