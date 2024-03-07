PHOENIX — A collision killed one victim and hospitalized two others late Wednesday night in Phoenix, authorities said.

Dre Lewis, 22, was booked on several charges, including extreme DUI and manslaughter, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

Phoenix police responded to the area of Interstate 10 and the overpass at 51st Avenue at around 9:45 p.m. All four of the occupants in the vehicles were injured, police said.

Detectives who took over the investigation learned that Lewis was driving his vehicle northbound on 51st Avenue when he failed to stop for a red light, colliding with the other vehicle, which was traveling eastbound on I-10 frontage road.

The collision ejected a child from the second vehicle, according to authorities. The man driving the car Lewis collided with was brought to the hospital, police said. The vehicle’s passenger, 38-year-old Debbie Alvarez, was pronounced dead at the hospital, police said.

Lewis was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and was released before being booked on manslaughter and extreme DUI charges.

The area has been cleared but some details remain part of an ongoing investigation, authorities said.

