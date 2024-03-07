Close
Rain splashes metro Phoenix while snow returns to high country

Mar 7, 2024, 12:49 PM | Updated: 1:32 pm

Rain hit the Valley on March 7, 2024. (ADOT screenshot)

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — Rain rolled through metro Phoenix on Thursday morning, dropping temperatures into the 60s.

The West Valley, especially Glendale, took the brunt of the storm system with three-tenths of an inch as of noon in some areas. Heavier rainfall of over half and inch fell further west near the White Tank Mountains.

Nearly a half an inch of rain splashed down south of Lake Pleasant.

The rain came into the Valley from the southwest, working its way northeast through Phoenix.

Dozens of flights were delayed at Phoenix Sky Harbor due to the storm and nearly 1,000 APS customers were without power as of 1:30 p.m.

According to the National Weather Service, rain chances remained likely through the 2 p.m. hour. After that forecasts show a slight chance through 5 p.m.

Did it snow in Flagstaff?

Meanwhile, Arizonans in the high country experienced another round of snow.

A post from the National Weather Service in Flagstaff showed a light dusting as of 8:30 a.m.

Rainy start to 2024

RELATED STORIES

Phoenix has accumulated 2.05 inches of rain so far in 2024 at Sky Harbor Airport where NWS uses for official readings, nearly half the total seen in 2024.

In February alone, Phoenix saw 1.32 inches.

All of that rain has added up to higher totals for the state’s reservoirs.

Salt River Project’s reservoirs, which the utility uses to feed the metro Phoenix water system, were 83% full as of Feb. 14, up from 79% at this time last year.

