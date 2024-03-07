Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

AP (NEW)

Authorities now have 6 suspects in fatal beating of teen at Halloween party

Mar 7, 2024, 10:25 AM | Updated: 1:34 pm

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


PHOENIX (AP) — Two more people have been arrested in the fatal beating of a teenage boy during a Halloween party last year in the Phoenix suburb of Queen Creek, authorities said Thursday.

The number of suspects in the case is now six, including three juveniles, and there could be more arrests — including charging people who tampered with witnesses or obstructed the investigation, Queen Creek Police Chief Randy Brice said.

“We’re not going to stop until we have everybody in custody,” Brice said at a news conference Wednesday night.

Preston Lord, 16, died from his injuries in a hospital two days after the Oct. 28 gang-style attack that shocked the community.

It’s still unclear if or why he was targeted.

The Arizona Republic reported in December that investigators suspect Lord was killed by a gang called the “Gilbert Goons,” who recorded blitz-style attacks in parks, parking garages, outside fast-food restaurants and at house parties and posted the videos on social media.

Activists held vigils and marched to protest growing gang violence in Gilbert, Mesa, Chandler and other Phoenix suburbs.

Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell announced Wednesday night that Dominic Turner, 20; William Owen Hines, 18; and two 17-year-old boys are each charged with felony first-degree murder and kidnapping. Both juveniles are being charged as adults and Turner is also charged with aggravated robbery.

Hines already was in custody for unrelated assault cases while the other three suspects were indicted Wednesday, according to Queen Creek police.

On Thursday, authorities say 19-year-old Taylor Sherman and another 17-year-old boy were taken into custody and being held on suspicion of first-degree murder and kidnapping. The juvenile also is charged with aggravated assault.

The names of the three juvenile suspects are being withheld by The Associated Press because they are minors.

Turner, Hines and Sherman made their initial court appearances Thursday and a judge set a $1 million secured appearance bond for each of the suspects.

Court paperwork didn’t immediately identify any of their lawyers.

Lord’s death was ruled a homicide by the county Medical Examiner’s Office last month.

Mitchell said her office reviewed 600 videos and a 2,000-page police report, among other evidence, to develop the case against the four suspects.

“This investigation is not over,” Mitchell said. “There is more information to review and the potential for additional charges exists.”

Lord’s parents, Nick Lord and Autumn Curiel, said in a statement that “each arrest represents a step towards accountability and justice for our son Preston.”

The Republic reported that Lord attended high school in San Tan Valley where he served on the student council and played basketball, football and golf.

AP (New)

Associated Press

A South Sudan activist in the US is charged with trying to illegally export arms for coup back home

PHOENIX (AP) — A leading South Sudanese academic and activist living in exile in the United States has been charged in Arizona along with a Utah man born in the African nation on charges of conspiring to buy and illegally export millions of dollars’ worth of weapons to overthrow the government back home. Peter Biar […]

2 days ago

McDonalds restaurant stabbing, carjacking suspect arrested...

Associated Press

Man sought in New York fatal bludgeoning won’t waive extradition from Arizona

He said he wouldn't agree to be sent back to New York while he's also facing charges for stabbing two other women in Phoenix.

2 days ago

FILE - Voters deliver their ballot to a polling station in Tempe, Ariz., on Nov. 3, 2020. In a ruli...

Associated Press

Arizona’s new voting laws that require proof of citizenship are not discriminatory, a US judge rules

PHOENIX (AP) — A federal judge is upholding provisions of new Arizona laws that would require counties to verify the status of registered voters who haven’t provided proof of U.S. citizenship and cross-check voter registration information with various government databases. In a ruling Thursday, U.S. District Judge Susan Bolton concluded Arizona legislators did not discriminate […]

7 days ago

FILE- Texas Rangers' Max Scherzer flips the ball in the air as he paces the dugout during the seven...

Associated Press

MLB wants to make starting pitching more prominent, but it’s a tough task in today’s game

SURPRISE, Ariz. (AP) — Max Scherzer logged at least 179 innings in 10 of his first 16 years in the majors. And the three-time Cy Young Award winner learned some tough lessons on the road to pitching deep into games. That’s one reason why the Texas Rangers right-hander thinks Major League Baseball needs to look […]

8 days ago

Associated Press

Suspect in New York hotel killing remains in custody without bond in Arizona stabbings

PHOENIX (AP) — A suspect in the killing of a woman at a New York City hotel was indicted Tuesday by a grand jury in Arizona’s most populous county in the subsequent stabbing attacks of two women in the Phoenix area. The Maricopa County Attorney’s office announced Raad Almansoori, 26, was indicted on two counts […]

9 days ago

Associated Press

Republican prosecutor in Arizona takes swipe at New York district attorney prosecuting Trump

PHOENIX (AP) — The Republican prosecutor of Arizona’s most populous county took a thinly veiled swipe at a Democratic counterpart in the East on Wednesday, saying she would not agree to extradition of a suspect in the death of a woman who was fatally bludgeoned in a New York City hotel room, and that he […]

15 days ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinics: transforming health care in the valley

Midwestern University, long a fixture of comprehensive health care education in the West Valley, is also a recognized leader in community health care.

...

Fiesta Bowl Foundation

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade is excitingly upon us

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe is upon us! The attraction honors Arizona and the history of the game.

(KTAR News Graphic)...

Boys & Girls Clubs

KTAR launches online holiday auction benefitting Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley

KTAR is teaming up with The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley for a holiday auction benefitting thousands of Valley kids.

Authorities now have 6 suspects in fatal beating of teen at Halloween party