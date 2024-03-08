Close
Owner sees value in connections through Business Connect program during Final Four

Mar 8, 2024, 4:05 AM

PHOENIX — Ivan Martinez Photography is participating in the NFL’s Business Connect program that will help minority and women-owned businesses find work throughout the NCAA Men’s Final Four, which is coming to Glendale in April.

“I feel very gifted to have that opportunity,” owner Ivan Martinez told KTAR News 92.3 FM.

Martinez’s company is in the running for a two-day job, but even if his company is not selected Martinez sees value in the program.

Being at the event provides companies with exclusive access to workshops, connections and a place on the Business Connect Resource Guide.

“If I get a chance to participate, I will be thrilled,” Martinez said.

“The fact that I’m here and meeting other people if I don’t get hired, that’s still fine.”

All businesses involved in the program are required to be certified as minority, women, veteran or LGBTQ-owned businesses and the owner must hold 51% of the company.

They must have an established business office in Arizona for more than three years.

There are 135 suppliers involved in more than 20 business disciplines. All of the suppliers are eligible to be contracted for the Men’s Final Four events.

The Final Four runs from April 6-8 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale.

KTAR News 92.3 FM’s Balin Overstolz-McNair contributed to this report.

