Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Opening remarks, evidence next in manslaughter trial of Michigan school shooter’s dad

Mar 6, 2024, 10:18 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


PONTIAC, Mich. (AP) — Jurors will hear opening statements and the first batch of witnesses Thursday in the trial of the second parent accused of having responsibility for a Michigan school shooting committed by his son.

James Crumbley, 47, is charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter, one for each teenager killed by Ethan Crumbley at Oxford High School in 2021.

The father is accused of failing to safely store a gun and ammunition at home and ignoring the mental health needs of his son, who was 15 at the time of the shooting.

Lawyers picked a jury Wednesday after nearly two days of asking people for their views about guns, mental illness and the challenges of raising teenagers. The judge also wanted to scratch anyone who said they couldn’t be fair following extensive publicity about the tragedy.

“Are you able to set aside any sympathy you naturally feel and decide this case on evidence and facts?” Judge Cheryl Matthews asked.

James and Jennifer Crumbley are the first U.S. parents to be charged with having criminal responsibility for a mass school shooting committed by a child. Jennifer Crumbley was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter in February.

James Crumbley, accompanied by Ethan, bought a Sig Sauer 9 mm handgun over Thanksgiving weekend in 2021. The boy called it his “new beauty” on social media. His mother described the gun as a Christmas gift and took him to a shooting range.

Four days after the purchase, the parents went to Oxford High to discuss a violent image their son had drawn on a math assignment, accompanied by disturbing phrases: “The thoughts won’t stop. Help me.” There was a gun on the paper that looked similar to the Sig Sauer.

The Crumbleys didn’t take Ethan home, and school staff — believing he might be suicidal — also didn’t demand it. But no one checked the boy’s backpack for a gun, and the shooting happened that afternoon.

Defense lawyers insist the parents could not have foreseen the shooting and didn’t commit a crime. One man was excused from the jury pool Wednesday when he said the charges were an “injustice” and a response to a “mob.”

Defense attorney Mariell Lehman repeatedly asked prospective jurors about their trust of teenagers and their own parenting styles.

Ethan, now 17, is serving a life prison sentence for murder and terrorism.

Jennifer Crumbley, 45, is scheduled to return to court for her sentence on April 9. Her minimum prison term could be as high as 10 years.

___

Follow Ed White on X, formerly Twitter: @edwritez

United States News

Associated Press

‘Rust’ armorer’s trial gives Alec Baldwin’s team a window into how his own trial could unfold

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The trial and conviction of a movie armorer in connection with a fatal shooting on the set of the Western movie “Rust” has given Alec Baldwin and his legal team a unusual window into how his own trial in the death could unfold. A New Mexico jury deliberated less than […]

3 hours ago

FILE - Electric Time Co. employee Walter Rodriguez cleans the face of an 84-inch Wegman clock at th...

Associated Press

Why are clocks set forward in the spring? Thank wars, confusion and a hunger for sunlight

DALLAS (AP) — To publish at 1:01 a.m. ET. on Thursday, March 7. Edited by tanthony. Once again, most Americans will set their clocks forward by one hour this weekend, losing perhaps a bit of sleep but gaining more glorious sunlight in the evenings as the days warm into summer. Where did this all come […]

3 hours ago

In this image taken from New York State Police body camera video that was obtained by WMTW-TV 8 in ...

Associated Press

Evidence of traumatic brain injury in shooter who killed 18 in deadliest shooting in Maine history

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Robert Card, an Army reservist who shot and killed 18 people in Maine last year, had significant evidence of traumatic brain injuries, according to a brain tissue analysis by researchers from Boston University that was released Wednesday. There was degeneration in the nerve fibers that allow for communication between different areas […]

4 hours ago

FILE - Reggie Daniels pays his respects a memorial at Robb Elementary School, June 9, 2022, in Uval...

Associated Press

Uvalde City Council to release investigation of the police response to 2022 school massacre

UVALDE, Texas (AP) — Nearly two years after the deadly school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, that left 19 children and two teachers dead, the city council will discuss the results of an independent investigation it requested into the response by local police officers. The report is one of multiple investigations into the deadly school massacre […]

4 hours ago

FILE - This combo image shows President Joe Biden, left, Jan. 5, 2024, and Republican presidential ...

Associated Press

The Biden and Trump campaigns are readying for their rematch, starting with rival events in Georgia

ATLANTA (AP) — Joe Biden and Donald Trump each won the White House by razor-thin margins in key states. Now, with a rematch of their bitter 2020 campaign all but officially set after Super Tuesday, the two campaigns are unveiling their strategies for an unprecedented matchup between a president and his immediate predecessor. Both campaigns […]

4 hours ago

Associated Press

Fumes in cabin cause Alaska Airlines flight to Phoenix to return to Portland, Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Fumes detected in the cabin of an Alaska Airlines flight destined for Phoenix caused pilots to head back to Portland International Airport in Oregon on Wednesday. Officials with the Port of Portland said passengers and crew detected fumes in the cabin during the flight, KATU-TV reported. The plane landed safely. Port […]

4 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Here’s 1 way to ensure your family is drinking safe water

Water is maybe one of the most important resources in our lives, and especially if you have kids, you want them to have access to safe water.

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Avoid a potential emergency and get your home’s heating and furnace safety checked

With the weather getting colder throughout the Valley, the best time to make sure your heating is all up to date is now. 

(KTAR News Graphic)...

Boys & Girls Clubs

KTAR launches online holiday auction benefitting Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley

KTAR is teaming up with The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley for a holiday auction benefitting thousands of Valley kids.

Opening remarks, evidence next in manslaughter trial of Michigan school shooter’s dad