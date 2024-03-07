Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Fumes in cabin cause Alaska Airlines flight to Phoenix to return to Portland, Oregon

Mar 6, 2024, 10:07 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Fumes detected in the cabin of an Alaska Airlines flight destined for Phoenix caused pilots to head back to Portland International Airport in Oregon on Wednesday.

Officials with the Port of Portland said passengers and crew detected fumes in the cabin during the flight, KATU-TV reported. The plane landed safely.

Port of Portland spokesperson Melanni Rosales said seven people including passengers and crew requested medical evaluations. No one was taken to the hospital, according to Rosales.

Alaska Airlines said in an email that the crew of Flight 646 followed procedures and declared an emergency.

“Guests deplaned and boarded a different aircraft to continue on their way to Phoenix,” the airline said. “The aircraft in question is being inspected by our maintenance team. We apologize to our guests for the inconvenience.”

Port firefighters and those from Port and Portland Fire & Rescue investigated but couldn’t determine the cause of the smell, Rosales said.

The flight left Portland at 5:26 p.m., reaching an altitude of 35,000 feet (10,668 meters) according to Flightaware. It turned around southwest of Burns, Oregon, and landed back in Portland at 6:33 p.m. The aircraft was a Boeing 737-800, according to Flightaware.

United States News

Associated Press

‘Rust’ armorer’s trial gives Alec Baldwin’s team a window into how his own trial could unfold

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The trial and conviction of a movie armorer in connection with a fatal shooting on the set of the Western movie “Rust” has given Alec Baldwin and his legal team a unusual window into how his own trial in the death could unfold. A New Mexico jury deliberated less than […]

2 hours ago

FILE - Electric Time Co. employee Walter Rodriguez cleans the face of an 84-inch Wegman clock at th...

Associated Press

Why are clocks set forward in the spring? Thank wars, confusion and a hunger for sunlight

DALLAS (AP) — To publish at 1:01 a.m. ET. on Thursday, March 7. Edited by tanthony. Once again, most Americans will set their clocks forward by one hour this weekend, losing perhaps a bit of sleep but gaining more glorious sunlight in the evenings as the days warm into summer. Where did this all come […]

2 hours ago

In this image taken from New York State Police body camera video that was obtained by WMTW-TV 8 in ...

Associated Press

Evidence of traumatic brain injury in shooter who killed 18 in deadliest shooting in Maine history

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Robert Card, an Army reservist who shot and killed 18 people in Maine last year, had significant evidence of traumatic brain injuries, according to a brain tissue analysis by researchers from Boston University that was released Wednesday. There was degeneration in the nerve fibers that allow for communication between different areas […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Opening remarks, evidence next in manslaughter trial of Michigan school shooter’s dad

PONTIAC, Mich. (AP) — Jurors will hear opening statements and the first batch of witnesses Thursday in the trial of the second parent accused of having responsibility for a Michigan school shooting committed by his son. James Crumbley, 47, is charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter, one for each teenager killed by Ethan Crumbley […]

3 hours ago

FILE - Reggie Daniels pays his respects a memorial at Robb Elementary School, June 9, 2022, in Uval...

Associated Press

Uvalde City Council to release investigation of the police response to 2022 school massacre

UVALDE, Texas (AP) — Nearly two years after the deadly school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, that left 19 children and two teachers dead, the city council will discuss the results of an independent investigation it requested into the response by local police officers. The report is one of multiple investigations into the deadly school massacre […]

3 hours ago

FILE - This combo image shows President Joe Biden, left, Jan. 5, 2024, and Republican presidential ...

Associated Press

The Biden and Trump campaigns are readying for their rematch, starting with rival events in Georgia

ATLANTA (AP) — Joe Biden and Donald Trump each won the White House by razor-thin margins in key states. Now, with a rematch of their bitter 2020 campaign all but officially set after Super Tuesday, the two campaigns are unveiling their strategies for an unprecedented matchup between a president and his immediate predecessor. Both campaigns […]

3 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinics: transforming health care in the valley

Midwestern University, long a fixture of comprehensive health care education in the West Valley, is also a recognized leader in community health care.

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Here’s 1 way to ensure your family is drinking safe water

Water is maybe one of the most important resources in our lives, and especially if you have kids, you want them to have access to safe water.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Day & Night is looking for the oldest AC in the Valley

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.

Fumes in cabin cause Alaska Airlines flight to Phoenix to return to Portland, Oregon