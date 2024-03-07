PHOENIX — The parents of Preston Lord thanked the community on Wednesday night after four people were arrested and charged with murder in an October attack that left their son dead.

“We extend heartfelt gratitude to the community members who stepped up to provide information to secure these arrests. But for law enforcement’s collective efforts and community members’ invaluable cooperation, these arrests would not have happened. Each arrest represents a step towards accountability and justice for our son Preston,” parents Nick Lord and Autumn Curiel said in a release through their lawyer.

In a press conference Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell announced the arrests of four suspects, each charged with first-degree murder, kidnapping and felony murder.

Dominic Turner, Talan Renner, Talyn Vigil and William Owen Hines were the four suspects named in the case. Turner was additionally charged with aggravated robbery.

The charges, which the family patiently waited on for months, are another step in the healing process for those who mourn Lord.

“This has taken months, but not because no one was working on it,” Mitchell told reporters. “Quite the contrary.”

More arrests in the case could be possible, according to Queen Creek police chief Randy Brice.

“We’re gonna be relentless about this. We’re not gonna stop until we have everybody in custody,” Brice said.

