Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Top Virginia Senate negotiator vows to keep Alexandria arena out of the budget

Mar 6, 2024, 8:34 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A top Democratic Virginia lawmaker vowed Wednesday to keep language enabling a proposed relocation by the NBA’s Washington Wizards and NHL’s Washington Capitals to Alexandria out of the state budget lawmakers will take up later this week.

Sen. L. Louise Lucas, who chairs the Senate Finance and Appropriations Committee and is the top negotiator for her chamber in pending budget talks, reiterated her opposition to the project in an interview and said it could not make it into the spending plan without her support.

“Based on the information I have, it’s just not a good deal for the Commonwealth,” she said. “And I’m just not yielding.”

The development does not necessarily mean the end of the road for Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s plan to lure the teams across the Potomac River with a $2 billion development district featuring a new arena. But barring some turnabout, it deals yet another blow for the proposal, one of the governor’s top priorities.

The budget was the last remaining vehicle for the necessary legislation after Lucas effectively killed other standalone versions earlier this session by refusing to grant them a hearing.

Macaulay Porter, a spokesperson for Youngkin, said the governor would have more to say on the subject Thursday morning.

Representatives for the teams’ parent company, Monumental Sports & Entertainment, had no immediate comment.

Del. Luke Torian, Lucas’ counterpart in the House of Delegates, did not respond to a phone call or text message seeking comment.

Youngkin and entrepreneur Ted Leonsis, the CEO of Monumental, announced in December that they had reached an understanding on a deal to relocate the Capitals and Wizards.

The plan calls for the creation of a $2 billion development, partly financed by public money, in the Potomac Yard section of Alexandria that would include an arena, practice facility and corporate headquarters for Monumental, plus a separate performing arts venue, all just miles from Capital One Arena, where the teams currently play in Washington.

United States News

In this image taken from New York State Police body camera video that was obtained by WMTW-TV 8 in ...

Associated Press

Evidence of traumatic brain injury in shooter who killed 18 in deadliest shooting in Maine history

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Robert Card, an Army reservist who shot and killed 18 people in Maine last year, had significant evidence of traumatic brain injuries, according to a brain tissue analysis by researchers from Boston University that was released Wednesday. There was degeneration in the nerve fibers that allow for communication between different areas […]

4 minutes ago

Associated Press

Opening remarks, evidence next in manslaughter trial of Michigan school shooter’s dad

PONTIAC, Mich. (AP) — Jurors will hear opening statements and the first batch of witnesses Thursday in the trial of the second parent accused of having responsibility for a Michigan school shooting committed by his son. James Crumbley, 47, is charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter, one for each teenager killed by Ethan Crumbley […]

38 minutes ago

FILE - Reggie Daniels pays his respects a memorial at Robb Elementary School, June 9, 2022, in Uval...

Associated Press

Uvalde City Council to release investigation of the police response to 2022 school massacre

UVALDE, Texas (AP) — Nearly two years after the deadly school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, that left 19 children and two teachers dead, the city council will discuss the results of an independent investigation it requested into the response by local police officers. The report is one of multiple investigations into the deadly school massacre […]

42 minutes ago

FILE - This combo image shows President Joe Biden, left, Jan. 5, 2024, and Republican presidential ...

Associated Press

The Biden and Trump campaigns are readying for their rematch, starting with rival events in Georgia

ATLANTA (AP) — Joe Biden and Donald Trump each won the White House by razor-thin margins in key states. Now, with a rematch of their bitter 2020 campaign all but officially set after Super Tuesday, the two campaigns are unveiling their strategies for an unprecedented matchup between a president and his immediate predecessor. Both campaigns […]

46 minutes ago

Associated Press

Fumes in cabin cause Alaska Airlines flight to Phoenix to return to Portland, Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Fumes detected in the cabin of an Alaska Airlines flight destined for Phoenix caused pilots to head back to Portland International Airport in Oregon on Wednesday. Officials with the Port of Portland said passengers and crew detected fumes in the cabin during the flight, KATU-TV reported. The plane landed safely. Port […]

48 minutes ago

FILE.- In this Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019, photo an iPhone displays the apps for Facebook and Messenger ...

Associated Press

For social platforms, the outage was short. But people’s stories vanished, and that’s no small thing

NEW YORK (AP) — Once upon a time, there was a brief outage on some social media platforms. It got fixed. The end. On the face of it, kind of a boring story. But the widespread attention given to the blanking of Meta’s Facebook, Instagram, Threads and Messenger platforms on Tuesday suggests another, perhaps less […]

49 minutes ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinics: transforming health care in the valley

Midwestern University, long a fixture of comprehensive health care education in the West Valley, is also a recognized leader in community health care.

...

Fiesta Bowl Foundation

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade is excitingly upon us

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe is upon us! The attraction honors Arizona and the history of the game.

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Avoid a potential emergency and get your home’s heating and furnace safety checked

With the weather getting colder throughout the Valley, the best time to make sure your heating is all up to date is now. 

Top Virginia Senate negotiator vows to keep Alexandria arena out of the budget