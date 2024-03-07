Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Former DPS director files to run for Maricopa County sheriff

Mar 6, 2024, 5:00 PM

Former DPS director wants to be Maricopa County's next sheriff...

After five years as the director of Arizona DPS, Frank Milstead retired in 2020. (AZWIN Arizona Women's Initiative Network photo/via Facebook)

(AZWIN Arizona Women's Initiative Network photo/via Facebook)

Serena O'Sullivan's Profile Picture

BY SERENA O'SULLIVAN


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — Former Arizona Department of Safety Director Frank Milstead wants to be Maricopa County’s next sheriff.

He filed a statement of interest last week and mentioned his goals in a social media post on Wednesday.

“Together, we’ll focus on growth, faith and proven strategies,” Milstead said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

He also said he wanted to leverage past leadership success and build team identity and accountability.

What is former DPS director Frank Milstead known for?

Gov. Doug Ducey appointed Milstead to his role as DPS director in February 2015.

After five years, Milstead retired in 2020.

Prior to working for DPS, Milstead was chief of the Mesa Police Department for five years. He spent 25 years with the Phoenix Police Department before his job in Mesa.

Milstead’s decision to join the race bumps the total number of potential sheriffs up to eight.

He is now the fifth Republican running for the role, alongside Frank Crawford, Jerry Sheridan, Joel Paul Franklin Ellis and Joe Melone.

The Democratic candidates for Maricopa County sheriff are Tyler Andrew Kamp, Jeffrey Scott Kirkham and Rus Skinner, who is currently serving as the department’s interim sheriff.

