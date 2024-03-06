Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

4 are charged with concealing a corpse, evidence tampering in Long Island body parts case

Mar 6, 2024, 2:09 PM | Updated: 2:40 pm

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


BABYLON, N.Y. (AP) — Four people were charged Wednesday with concealing a human corpse and tampering with evidence in connection with the discovery of body parts in parks on Long Island.

The four — Amanda Wallace, 40, Jeffrey Mackey, 38, Steven Brown, 44, all of Amityville, and Alexis Nieves, 33, who police said is homeless — have not been charged with killing the victims, identified as a 53-year-old man and a 59-year-old woman. All four defendants pleaded not guilty to hindering prosecution, tampering with physical evidence and concealing a human corpse and were released without bail.

According to police, a girl walking to school last Thursday found a severed arm on the side of the road at Southards Pond Park in Babylon, about 25 miles (40 kilometers) east of New York City. Police later discovered another arm and a leg. All of those remains appeared to belong to the 53-year-old man, police said.

The next day, a cadaver dog located the head, an arm and parts of two legs. Those remains appeared to be from the 59-year-old woman, police said.

Additional remains found Tuesday in nearby West Babylon and in a state park were from the same two people, police said. The victims’ names have not been released.

The four defendants were arrested after police executed a search warrant at the Amityville home that Wallace, Mackey and Brown share.

Newsday reported that during separate arraignments in Suffolk County District Court on Wednesday, Assistant District Attorney Frank Schroeder said authorities have significant evidence against the four, including meat cleavers, butcher knives, blood and video surveillance. He did not specify where the weapons and blood were found.

Mackey’s defense attorney, John Halvorson, said, “We look forward to fighting these charges.”

Brown’s attorney, Ira Weissman, said, “Steven Brown didn’t kill anybody.” Weissman said he could not comment on the specific charges Brown faces, as he has not seen the evidence.

Wallace’s attorney, Keith O’Halloran, said his client “looks forward to defending herself in court.”

A message seeking comment was sent to Nieves’ attorney.

United States News

Associated Press

Ex-Google software engineer charged with stealing AI technology while working with Chinese companies

WASHINGTON (AP) — A former software engineer at Google has been charged with stealing artificial intelligence technology from the company while secretly working with two companies based in China, the Justice Department said Wednesday. Linwei Ding, a Chinese national, was arrested in Newark, California, on four counts of federal trade secret theft, each punishable by […]

59 minutes ago

Associated Press

Jury picked in trial of 2nd parent charged in Michigan school shooting

PONTIAC, Mich. (AP) — A jury was seated Wednesday in the trial of a man whose teenage son killed four students at a Michigan high school with a gun purchased by the father four days before the shooting. The selection process in the high-profile case lasted less than two days, despite concerns that extensive publicity […]

2 hours ago

...

KTAR Video

Video: What Nikki Haley suspending her campaign means for Donald Trump, GOP in 2024 election

Video: Jeremy Schnell and Felisa Cárdenas/KTAR News Subscribe to the KTAR Daily Newsletter: https://bit.ly/45MmM3G Read articles from KTAR News: https://ktar.com/ Download the KTAR app: https://ktar.com/the-ktar-newstalk-app/ Sign up for texts from KTAR: https://bit.ly/3EoCmGV Listen live to KTAR: https://ktar.com/listen-to-ktar-92-3-fm-anywhere/ KTAR SOCIAL MEDIA Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/KTARNews X: https://x.com/KTAR923 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@ktarnews Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ktarnews/ KTAR PODCASTS: https://bit.ly/45Ox5nX

2 hours ago

FILE - Mark Harris speaks to the media during a news conference, Nov. 7, 2018, in Matthews, N.C. No...

Associated Press

North Carolina’s Mark Harris gets a second chance to go to Congress after absentee ballot scandal

The Rev. Mark Harris has won the Republican nomination for a U.S. House seat in North Carolina, giving the pastor a second chance to go to Washington after a 2018 absentee ballot scandal. Harris just barely crossed the 30% threshold to avoid a possible runoff in the six-candidate race in the state’s 8th District, narrowly […]

3 hours ago

Associated Press

Former deputy convicted of violated civil rights, obstruction of justice

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — A former sheriff’s deputy in central Kentucky has been convicted in federal court of violating the civil rights of people he arrested by using unnecessary force and obstructing justice by trying to cover up his actions, the Justice Department said. A jury in Lexington handed down the verdict for Tanner Abbott, […]

3 hours ago

FILE - Democratic presidential candidate Rep. Dean Phillips, D-Minn., speaks during a campaign stop...

Associated Press

Minnesota Rep. Dean Phillips ends Democratic primary challenge and endorses President Joe Biden

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — U.S. Rep. Dean Phillips of Minnesota ended his long-shot 2024 Democratic presidential bid on Wednesday after failing to win a primary contest against President Joe Biden. Phillips told WCCO Radio in Minneapolis that he was endorsing Biden. Phillips, a 55-year-old multimillionaire who is among the richest members of Congress, built his White […]

4 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Avoid a potential emergency and get your home’s heating and furnace safety checked

With the weather getting colder throughout the Valley, the best time to make sure your heating is all up to date is now. 

(KTAR News Graphic)...

Boys & Girls Clubs

KTAR launches online holiday auction benefitting Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley

KTAR is teaming up with The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley for a holiday auction benefitting thousands of Valley kids.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Valley residents should be mindful of plumbing ahead of holidays

With Halloween in the rear-view and more holidays coming up, Day & Night recommends that Valley residents prepare accordingly.

4 are charged with concealing a corpse, evidence tampering in Long Island body parts case