Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Minnesota Rep. Dean Phillips ends Democratic primary challenge and endorses President Joe Biden

Mar 6, 2024, 11:19 AM

FILE - Democratic presidential candidate Rep. Dean Phillips, D-Minn., speaks during a campaign stop...

FILE - Democratic presidential candidate Rep. Dean Phillips, D-Minn., speaks during a campaign stop, Jan. 18, 2024, in Manchester, N.H. Phillips of Minnesota ended his long-shot 2024 Democratic presidential bid on Wednesday after failing to win a primary contest against President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — U.S. Rep. Dean Phillips of Minnesota ended his long-shot 2024 Democratic presidential bid on Wednesday after failing to win a primary contest against President Joe Biden.

Phillips told WCCO Radio in Minneapolis that he was endorsing Biden.

Phillips, a 55-year-old multimillionaire who is among the richest members of Congress, built his White House bid around calls for a new generation of Democratic leadership while spending freely from his personal fortune. But the little-known congressman ultimately failed to resonate with the party’s voters.

Phillips was the only elected Democrat to challenge Biden for the presidency. Phillips’ failure to gain traction is further proof that Democratic voters are behind the 81-year-old Biden even if many have misgivings about his age or his reelection prospects.

The president has long cast himself as uniquely qualified to beat Donald Trump again after his 2020 win, and his reelection campaign largely ignored Phillips except to point out that he voted with the administration nearly 100% of the time in Congress.

___

Weissert reported from Washington.

___

Follow the AP’s coverage of the 2024 election at https://apnews.com/hub/election-2024.

United States News

FILE - Mark Harris speaks to the media during a news conference, Nov. 7, 2018, in Matthews, N.C. No...

Associated Press

North Carolina’s Mark Harris gets a second chance to go to Congress after absentee ballot scandal

The Rev. Mark Harris has won the Republican nomination for a U.S. House seat in North Carolina, giving the pastor a second chance to go to Washington after a 2018 absentee ballot scandal. Harris just barely crossed the 30% threshold to avoid a possible runoff in the six-candidate race in the state’s 8th District, narrowly […]

54 minutes ago

Associated Press

Former deputy convicted of violated civil rights, obstruction of justice

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — A former sheriff’s deputy in central Kentucky has been convicted in federal court of violating the civil rights of people he arrested by using unnecessary force and obstructing justice by trying to cover up his actions, the Justice Department said. A jury in Lexington handed down the verdict for Tanner Abbott, […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Texas sheriff who was under scrutiny following mass shooting loses reelection bid

COLDSPRING, Texas (AP) — A Texas sheriff whose office drew national scrutiny and an FBI investigation following a shooting last year in which a man is accused of killing five of his neighbors lost his reelection bid on Tuesday. Greg Capers had sought a fourth term as sheriff in San Jacinto County, which is about […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Woman survives bear attack outside her home; mother bear killed and 3 cubs tranquilized

BUTLER, Pa. (AP) — A woman was injured in a bear attack while letting her dog outside, and Pennsylvania game commission employees killed the mother bear and tranquilized her three yearling cubs, authorities said. Butler Township police said the 55-year-old woman was attacked after letting her dog out behind her home Tuesday night. She was […]

3 hours ago

Associated Press

Editorial Roundup: United States

Excerpts from recent editorials in the United States and abroad: March 4 The Washington Post on SCOTUS keeping Trump on ballot No, there is no one weird trick to keep former President Donald Trump off the ballot and out of the White House. That is the unanimous opinion of the Supreme Court, which ruled Monday […]

4 hours ago

Republican presidential candidate former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley walks off after speaking during ...

Associated Press

Nikki Haley says she’s suspending her presidential campaign. What does that mean?

WASHINGTON (AP) — When Nikki Haley said she would withdraw from the 2024 presidential race following her underwhelming showing on Super Tuesday, she did so using a phrase that would seem at odds with the finality of her announcement. The former South Carolina governor and former U.N. ambassador said she was suspending her campaign. Not […]

4 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinics: transforming health care in the valley

Midwestern University, long a fixture of comprehensive health care education in the West Valley, is also a recognized leader in community health care.

...

DISC Desert Institute for Spine Care

Sciatica pain is treatable but surgery may be required

Sciatica pain is one of the most common ailments a person can face, and if not taken seriously, it could become one of the most harmful.

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Here’s 1 way to ensure your family is drinking safe water

Water is maybe one of the most important resources in our lives, and especially if you have kids, you want them to have access to safe water.

Minnesota Rep. Dean Phillips ends Democratic primary challenge and endorses President Joe Biden