Advanced Screening – Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire

Mar 6, 2024, 11:50 AM | Updated: 11:51 am

Paul Burkett's Profile Picture

BY PAUL BURKETT


KTAR.com

Register to win tickets to see Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, Tuesday, March 19th at Harkins Tempe Marketplace, at 7pm.

Synopsis: In Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, the Spengler family returns to where it all started – the iconic New York City firehouse – to team up with the original Ghostbusters, who’ve developed a top-secret research lab to take busting ghosts to the next level. But when the discovery of an ancient artifact unleashes an army of ghosts that casts a death chill upon the city, Ghostbusters new and old must join forces to protect their home and save the world from a second Ice Age.

