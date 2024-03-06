Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

New Chandler police chief will start serving the city in early April

Mar 6, 2024, 1:00 PM

Chandler's new police chief expected to start serving in early April...

Bryan Chapman is "tentatively slated" to start as Chandler's police chief on April 8, a city announcement said. (Chandler Police Department photos)

(Chandler Police Department photos)

Serena O'Sullivan's Profile Picture

BY SERENA O'SULLIVAN


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — The Chandler Police Department will soon report to a new chief, officials said Wednesday.

Bryan Chapman, who has 28 years in law enforcement, will start the role in early April, a city announcement said.

Chapman has been Phoenix’s assistant police chief for the past three years. This role put him in charge of the Phoenix Police Department’s employment services, training and organizational integrity. He has also taken on various other leadership roles since he started serving Phoenix in 1999.

“I am honored to join team Chandler and work alongside the incredible men and women of the Chandler Police Department,” Chapman said in a statement. “Together, and with community collaboration, we will focus on the continuous improvement of the organization to keep Chandler safe for residents, businesses and visitors.”

Who hired Chandler’s new police chief?

The Chandler City Charter dictates that the city manager hires the police chief.

RELATED STORIES

As such, Chandler City Manager Josh Wright announced Chapman’s hiring.

“I am excited to welcome Chief Chapman as our new police chief to build upon our culture of service, innovation and engagement that prevents crime and earns community trust,” Wright said.

Chapman’s hire came after the city conducted a national recruitment for the position. Officials considered more than 40 qualified candidates.

Wright said Chapman’s many years of experience in law enforcement will benefit the city.

“His leadership of the Chandler Police Department will help implement technology, training and practices to remain one of the nation’s safest cities and one of the top law enforcement agencies in the country,” Wright said.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Rain could come to Phoenix on March 7, 2024. (Getty Images Photo)...

KTAR.com

Phoenix could see rain, cooler temperatures on Thursday

The sunny, beautiful weather Phoenix has experienced recently could take a quick break for some rain on Thursday.

2 hours ago

Cash sitting on office desk....

SuElen Rivera

Arizona orthodontist, wife charged for trying to embezzle money from dental practice

An Arizona orthodontist and his wife were recently indicted for their roles in attempting to embezzle $73,000 from a dental practice.

3 hours ago

FILE - Peter Biar Ajak gives an interview upon his arrival at Washington Dulles International Airpo...

Associated Press

South Sudan activist charged in Arizona with trying to illegally export arms for coup back home

A South Sudanese activist has been charged in Arizona on charges of conspiring to buy and illegally export millions of dollars’ worth of weapons to overthrow the government back home.

4 hours ago

Bradley Reith died after being hit by a vehicle making a left turn in Phoenix on March 5, 2024. (AP...

KTAR.com

Motorcyclist dies after being hit by vehicle making left turn in Phoenix

Officers responded to the collision around 11 a.m. at Cave Creek Road and Greenway Road, the Phoenix Police Department said.

5 hours ago

Donald Trump critiques Katie Hobbs during Super Tuesday speech...

Serena O'Sullivan

Trump blasts Arizona’s Katie Hobbs over her immigration policies in Super Tuesday speech

Donald Trump accused Gov. Katie Hobbs of doing nothing to stop the flow of migrants over the U.S.-Mexico border during a Super Tuesday speech.

6 hours ago

Southwest Behavioral and Health Services Phoenix...

Balin Overstolz McNair

Valley nonprofit opens new Phoenix facility to provide mental health services

Gov. Katie Hobbs spoke at a Tuesday grand opening for a new community resource center from Southwest Behavioral and Health Services.

9 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

DISC Desert Institute for Spine Care

Sciatica pain is treatable but surgery may be required

Sciatica pain is one of the most common ailments a person can face, and if not taken seriously, it could become one of the most harmful.

...

Fiesta Bowl Foundation

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade is excitingly upon us

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe is upon us! The attraction honors Arizona and the history of the game.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Valley residents should be mindful of plumbing ahead of holidays

With Halloween in the rear-view and more holidays coming up, Day & Night recommends that Valley residents prepare accordingly.

New Chandler police chief will start serving the city in early April