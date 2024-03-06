Chandler's new police chief expected to start serving in early April...

PHOENIX — The Chandler Police Department will soon report to a new chief, officials said Wednesday.

Bryan Chapman, who has 28 years in law enforcement, will start the role in early April, a city announcement said.

Chapman has been Phoenix’s assistant police chief for the past three years. This role put him in charge of the Phoenix Police Department’s employment services, training and organizational integrity. He has also taken on various other leadership roles since he started serving Phoenix in 1999.

“I am honored to join team Chandler and work alongside the incredible men and women of the Chandler Police Department,” Chapman said in a statement. “Together, and with community collaboration, we will focus on the continuous improvement of the organization to keep Chandler safe for residents, businesses and visitors.”

Who hired Chandler’s new police chief?

The Chandler City Charter dictates that the city manager hires the police chief.

As such, Chandler City Manager Josh Wright announced Chapman’s hiring.

“I am excited to welcome Chief Chapman as our new police chief to build upon our culture of service, innovation and engagement that prevents crime and earns community trust,” Wright said.

Chapman’s hire came after the city conducted a national recruitment for the position. Officials considered more than 40 qualified candidates.

Wright said Chapman’s many years of experience in law enforcement will benefit the city.

“His leadership of the Chandler Police Department will help implement technology, training and practices to remain one of the nation’s safest cities and one of the top law enforcement agencies in the country,” Wright said.

