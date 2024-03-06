Phoenix could see rain, cooler temperatures on Thursday

PHOENIX — The sunny, beautiful weather Phoenix has experienced recently could take a quick break on Thursday.

The National Weather Service said there is a 30% chance of rain on Thursday as the high temperature is expected to dip to 67 degrees.

Scattered showers and even a few thunderstorms will be possible across southcentral AZ including the Phoenix metro area on Thursday. Any storms that develops may produce gusty winds, frequent lightning, and locally heavy rainfall. #azwx pic.twitter.com/SMyOdoPmSY — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) March 6, 2024

Most of the rain is expected before 11 a.m., NWS said. If it rains at Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport, where NWS uses for its official readings, it would be the first time since Feb. 10.

The cooler, rainy weather won’t last long.

Rain chances disappear by Friday, when the high temperature is expected to be 71 degrees.

The high will jump to 75 degrees on Saturday and 80 on Sunday, according to NWS.

Low temperatures will hover around the low 50s, even on Thursday with the expected rain.

How much has it rained in Phoenix in 2024?

The capital city got off to a rainy start in 2024.

Phoenix has accumulated 2.05 inches of rain so far, which is almost half the total of 2023 (4.21 inches).

Most of the rain came in February, when Phoenix got 1.32 inches.

