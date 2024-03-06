Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Prosecutors drop charges midtrial against 3 accused of possessing stolen ‘Hotel California’ lyrics

Mar 6, 2024, 8:08 AM | Updated: 9:28 am

Musician Don Henley returns to court after a break in New York, Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2024. Henley resu...

Musician Don Henley returns to court after a break in New York, Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2024. Henley resumed testifying Tuesday in a trial over handwritten drafts of lyrics to some of the Eagles' biggest hits, including “Hotel California," and his decade-long effort to reclaim the pages. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


NEW YORK (AP) — New York prosecutors abruptly dropped their criminal case midtrial Wednesday against three men who had been accused of conspiring to possess a cache of hand-drafted lyrics to “Hotel California” and other Eagles hits.

Assistant Manhattan District Attorney Aaron Ginandes informed the judge at 10 a.m. that prosecutors would no longer proceed with the case, citing newly available emails that defense lawyers said raised questions about the trial’s fairness. The trial had been underway since late February.

The raft of communications emerged only when Eagles star Don Henley apparently decided last week to waive attorney-client privilege, after he and other prosecution witnesses had already testified. The defense argued that the new disclosures raised questions that it hadn’t been able to ask.

“Witnesses and their lawyers” used attorney-client privilege “to obfuscate and hide information that they believed would be damaging,” Judge Curtis Farber said in dismissing the case.

The case centered on roughly 100 pages of legal-pad pages from the creation of a classic rock colossus. The 1976 album “Hotel California” ranks as the third-biggest seller of all time in the U.S., in no small part on the strength of its evocative, smoothly unsettling title track about a place where “you can check out any time you like, but you can never leave.”

The accused had been three well-established figures in the collectibles world: rare books dealer Glenn Horowitz, former Rock & Roll Hall of Fame curator Craig Inciardi, and rock memorabilia seller Edward Kosinski.

Prosecutors had said the men knew the pages had a dubious chain of ownership but peddled them anyway, scheming to fabricate a provenance that would pass muster with auction houses and stave off demands to return the documents to Eagles co-founder Don Henley.

The defendants pleaded not guilty to charges including conspiracy to criminally possess stolen property. Through their lawyers, the men contended that they were rightful owners of pages that weren’t stolen by anyone.

“We are glad the district attorney’s office finally made the right decision to drop this case. It should never have been brought,” Jonathan Bach, an attorney for Horowitz, said outside court.

Horowitz hugged tearful family members but did not comment while leaving court. Inciardi also declined to speak outside the courtroom but said in a statement, “The next step is building back our reputations.”

One of Kosinski’s attorneys, Scott Edelman, said outside court they would evaluate potential future legal moves, “given the judge’s statements of serious concern about the veracity of the witnesses.”

Edelman commended prosecutors for their ultimate decision but added, “It’s too little and too late.”

“The district attorney in this case got blinded by the fame and fortune of a celebrity,” Edelman said, “and that blinded them to the information that they weren’t being given.”

Henley’s current lawyer, Dan Petrocelli, said in an emailed statement that the attorney-client privilege that had previously shielded some of the communications “is a foundational guardrail in our justice system” that should rarely be forsaken.

“As the victim in this case, Mr. Henley has once again been victimized by this unjust outcome,” Petrocelli said. “He will pursue all his rights in the civil courts.”

The defense maintained that Henley gave the documents decades ago to a writer who worked on a never-published Eagles biography and later sold the handwritten sheets to Horowitz. He, in turn, sold them to Inciardi and Kosinski, who started putting some of the pages up for auction in 2012.

Henley, who realized they were missing only when they showed up for sale, reported them stolen. He testified that at the trial that he let the writer pore through the documents for research but “never gifted them or gave them to anybody to keep or sell.”

The writer wasn’t charged with any crime and hasn’t taken the stand. He hasn’t responded to messages about the trial.

In a letter to the court, Ginandes, the prosecutor, said the waiver of attorney-client privilege resulted in the belated production of about 6,000 pages of material.

“These delayed disclosures revealed relevant information that the defense should have had the opportunity to explore in cross-examination of the People’s witnesses,” Ginandes wrote.

United States News

Associated Press

Editorial Roundup: United States

Excerpts from recent editorials in the United States and abroad: March 4 The Washington Post on SCOTUS keeping Trump on ballot No, there is no one weird trick to keep former President Donald Trump off the ballot and out of the White House. That is the unanimous opinion of the Supreme Court, which ruled Monday […]

3 minutes ago

Republican presidential candidate former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley walks off after speaking during ...

Associated Press

Nikki Haley says she’s suspending her presidential campaign. What does that mean?

WASHINGTON (AP) — When Nikki Haley said she would withdraw from the 2024 presidential race following her underwhelming showing on Super Tuesday, she did so using a phrase that would seem at odds with the finality of her announcement. The former South Carolina governor and former U.N. ambassador said she was suspending her campaign. Not […]

16 minutes ago

Associated Press

County exec sues New York over an order to rescind his ban on transgender female athletes

MINEOLA, N.Y. (AP) — A county executive in the New York City suburbs has filed a federal lawsuit challenging a state order demanding he rescind a controversial ban on transgender athletes competing in girls’ and women’s sports. Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman said in a lawsuit filed Tuesday that the “cease and desist” letter issued […]

28 minutes ago

FILE - Then President Donald Trump, left, and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky., greet ...

Associated Press

McConnell endorses Trump for president. He once blamed Trump for ‘disgraceful’ Jan. 6, 2021, attack

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell endorsed Donald Trump for president on Wednesday, a remarkable turnaround from the onetime critic who blamed the then-president for “disgraceful” acts in the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol attack but now supports his bid to return to the White House. McConnell, who was the last top GOP leader […]

57 minutes ago

A technician installs solar panels on a roof of a home in Arlington Heights, Ill., Monday, Feb. 26,...

Associated Press

US job openings stay steady at nearly 8.9 million in January, a sign labor market remains strong

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. job openings barely changed in January but remained elevated, suggesting that the American job market remains healthy. The Labor Department reported Wednesday that U.S. employers posted 8.86 million job vacancies in January, down slightly from 8.89 million in December and about in line with economists’ expectations. Layoffs fell modestly, but so […]

1 hour ago

Donald Trump critiques Katie Hobbs during Super Tuesday speech...

Serena O'Sullivan

Trump blasts Arizona’s Katie Hobbs over her immigration policies in Super Tuesday speech

Donald Trump accused Gov. Katie Hobbs of doing nothing to stop the flow of migrants over the U.S.-Mexico border during a Super Tuesday speech.

2 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Here’s 1 way to ensure your family is drinking safe water

Water is maybe one of the most important resources in our lives, and especially if you have kids, you want them to have access to safe water.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Valley residents should be mindful of plumbing ahead of holidays

With Halloween in the rear-view and more holidays coming up, Day & Night recommends that Valley residents prepare accordingly.

...

Sanderson Ford

The best ways to honor our heroes on Veterans Day and give back to the community

Veterans Day is fast approaching and there's no better way to support our veterans than to donate to the Military Assistance Mission.

Prosecutors drop charges midtrial against 3 accused of possessing stolen ‘Hotel California’ lyrics