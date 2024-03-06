Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

SEC approves rule that requires some companies to publicly report emissions and climate risks

Mar 5, 2024, 10:10 PM | Updated: Mar 6, 2024, 10:08 am

Oil pump jacks operate at dusk near Barnes City, Texas, Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023. U.S. regulators ar...

Oil pump jacks operate at dusk near Barnes City, Texas, Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023. U.S. regulators are scheduled to decide Wednesday, March 6, 2024, on a rule that would require companies to disclose the extent of their greenhouse gas emissions and other climate risks. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday approved a rule that will require some public companies to report their greenhouse gas emissions and climate risks.

The rule was one of the most anticipated in recent years from the nation’s top financial regulator, drawing more than 24,000 comments from companies, auditors, legislators and trade groups. It brings the U.S. closer to the European Union and California, which moved ahead earlier with corporate climate disclosure rules.

The rule passed 3-2, with three Democratic commissioners supporting it and two Republicans opposed.

Publicly traded companies will be required to say more in their financial statements about the risks climate change poses to their operations and their own contributions to the problem.

But the version approved Wednesday was weaker than an earlier draft.

It doesn’t include requirements that companies report some indirect emissions known as Scope 3. Those don’t come from a company or its operations, but happen along its supply chain — for example, in producing the fabrics to make a retailer’s clothing — or that result when a consumer uses a product, such as gasoline.

Companies, business groups and others had fiercely opposed requiring Scope 3 emissions when the SEC proposed its rule two years ago. They said quantifying such emissions would be difficult, especially in getting information from international suppliers or private companies.

The SEC said it had dropped the requirement after considering those comments. Environmental groups and others in favor of more disclosure had argued that Scope 3 emissions are usually the largest part of any company’s carbon footprint and that many companies are already tracking such information.

THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story follows below.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has weakened a proposed climate disclosure rule after strong pushback from companies and others, and will no longer require companies to report some greenhouse gas emissions.

Ahead of a planned vote by commissioners Wednesday, the SEC said the final version would not include requirements for publicly traded companies to report some indirect emissions known as Scope 3. Those don’t come from a company or its operations, but happen along its supply chain — for example, in producing the fabrics to make a retailer’s clothing — or that result when a consumer uses a product, such as gasoline.

Companies, business groups and others had fiercely opposed requiring Scope 3 emissions when the SEC proposed its rule two years ago. They said quantifying such emissions would be difficult, especially in getting information from international suppliers or private companies.

The SEC said it had dropped the requirement after considering comments from companies and others related to the cost of reporting Scope 3 emissions and the reliability of such information. Environmental groups and others in favor of more disclosure had argued that Scope 3 emissions are usually the largest part of any company’s carbon footprint and that many companies are already tracking such information.

Hana Vizcarra, senior attorney at Earthjustice, said a reporting rule is overdue given climate change’s threat to the U.S. economy. But Vizcarra said the SEC “is condoning misleading and incomplete disclosures that open investors to risk by dropping the Scope 3 emissions disclosure requirements.”

The final rule also reduces reporting requirements for other types of emissions, known as Scope 1 and 2. Scope 1 emissions refer to a company’s direct emissions, and Scope 2 are indirect emissions that come from the production of energy a company acquires for use in its operations.

Companies would only have to report those emissions if they believe they are “material” — in other words, significant — to investors — a decision that ultimately allows companies to decide whether they need to disclose emissions-related information. And small or emerging companies don’t have to report emissions at all.

The final rule will affect publicly traded companies with business in the U.S. ranging from retail and tech giants to oil and gas majors, and has drawn intense interest in the two years since it was first proposed, with more than 24,000 comments from companies and others.

The SEC estimates that roughly 2,800 U.S. companies will have to make the disclosures and about 540 foreign companies with business in the U.S. will have to report information related to their emissions.

The goal of the rule was to require companies to say much more in their financial statements about the risks that climate change poses to their operations and about their own contributions to the problem. That includes the expected costs of moving away from fossil fuels, as well as risks related to the physical impact of storms, drought and higher temperatures intensified by global warming. The SEC has said many companies already report such information, and the SEC’s rule would standardize such disclosures.

At Wednesday’s SEC meeting, Commissioner Hester Peirce spoke against the rule, saying it would be burdensome and expensive for companies and would trigger a flood of inconsistent information that would overwhelm, not inform, investors.

“However well-intentioned, these particularized interests don’t justify forcing investors who don’t share them to foot the bill,” Peirce said.

Commissioner Caroline Crenshaw supported the rule but called it “a bare minimum” that omits important disclosures. She called Scope 3 emissions a “key metric for investors in understanding climate risk” and said investors are already using such information to make decisions.

“Today’s recommendation adopts an unnecessarily limited version of these disclosures,” she said.

The public comment period for the rule had been extended several times, and SEC Chairman Gary Gensler acknowledged last year that debate over Scope 3 emissions was delaying the final rule, with many observers predicting swift legal challenges.

Some Republicans and some industry groups accused Gensler, a Democrat, of overreach. Their criticism largely centered on whether the SEC went beyond its mandate to protect the financial integrity of security exchanges and investors from fraud.

Gensler said Wednesday that more companies are disclosing such information and both big and small investors are making decisions based on such information.

“It’s in this context that we have a role to play with regard to climate-related disclosures,” Gensler said.

Coy Garrison, an attorney who advises companies on SEC reporting and disclosure requirements, said dropping Scope 3 emissions from the rule was unlikely to deter litigation. He called the rule a vast expansion of disclosure requirements and said the amount of information required and cost to compile it “will continue to raise concerns that the SEC is acting beyond its statutory authority in adopting this rule.”

Suzanne Ashley, a former special counsel and senior advisor to the SEC’s enforcement director and founder of Materiality Strategies, a company that advises companies on issues including regulation, saw it differently.

“Given the very real financial impact of climate-related risks, this more narrowly tailored SEC rule with Scope 3 removed and clarifying that a materiality standard will govern Scope 1 and 2 emissions positions the rule squarely within the SEC’s existing statutory authority to require clear and comparable disclosure of information necessary for the protection of investors,” Ashley said.

Three of the SEC’s five commissioners, including Gensler, were appointed by President Joe Biden. Two were appointed by then-President Donald Trump.

The SEC rule comes after California passed a similar measure last October that requires both public and private companies operating in the state with more than $1 billion in revenue to report their direct and indirect emissions, including Scope 3. More than 5,300 companies will be required to report their emissions under the California rule, according to Ceres, a nonprofit that works with investors and companies to address environmental challenges. The European Union also adopted sweeping disclosure rules that will soon take effect.

___

The Associated Press’ climate and environmental coverage receives financial support from multiple private foundations. AP is solely responsible for all content. Find AP’s standards for working with philanthropies, a list of supporters and funded coverage areas at AP.org.

United States News

Associated Press

Woman survives bear attack outside her home; mother bear killed and 3 cubs tranquilized

BUTLER, Pa. (AP) — A woman was injured in a bear attack while letting her dog outside, and Pennsylvania game commission employees killed the mother bear and tranquilized her three yearling cubs, authorities said. Butler Township police said the 55-year-old woman was attacked after letting her dog out behind her home Tuesday night. She was […]

18 minutes ago

Associated Press

Editorial Roundup: United States

Excerpts from recent editorials in the United States and abroad: March 4 The Washington Post on SCOTUS keeping Trump on ballot No, there is no one weird trick to keep former President Donald Trump off the ballot and out of the White House. That is the unanimous opinion of the Supreme Court, which ruled Monday […]

58 minutes ago

Republican presidential candidate former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley walks off after speaking during ...

Associated Press

Nikki Haley says she’s suspending her presidential campaign. What does that mean?

WASHINGTON (AP) — When Nikki Haley said she would withdraw from the 2024 presidential race following her underwhelming showing on Super Tuesday, she did so using a phrase that would seem at odds with the finality of her announcement. The former South Carolina governor and former U.N. ambassador said she was suspending her campaign. Not […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

County exec sues New York over an order to rescind his ban on transgender female athletes

MINEOLA, N.Y. (AP) — A county executive in the New York City suburbs has filed a federal lawsuit challenging a state order demanding he rescind a controversial ban on transgender athletes competing in girls’ and women’s sports. Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman said in a lawsuit filed Tuesday that the “cease and desist” letter issued […]

1 hour ago

FILE - Then President Donald Trump, left, and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky., greet ...

Associated Press

McConnell endorses Trump for president. He once blamed Trump for ‘disgraceful’ Jan. 6, 2021, attack

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell endorsed Donald Trump for president on Wednesday, a remarkable turnaround from the onetime critic who blamed the then-president for “disgraceful” acts in the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol attack but now supports his bid to return to the White House. McConnell, who was the last top GOP leader […]

2 hours ago

A technician installs solar panels on a roof of a home in Arlington Heights, Ill., Monday, Feb. 26,...

Associated Press

US job openings stay steady at nearly 8.9 million in January, a sign labor market remains strong

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. job openings barely changed in January but remained elevated, suggesting that the American job market remains healthy. The Labor Department reported Wednesday that U.S. employers posted 8.86 million job vacancies in January, down slightly from 8.89 million in December and about in line with economists’ expectations. Layoffs fell modestly, but so […]

2 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

DISC Desert Institute for Spine Care

Sciatica pain is treatable but surgery may be required

Sciatica pain is one of the most common ailments a person can face, and if not taken seriously, it could become one of the most harmful.

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Here’s 1 way to ensure your family is drinking safe water

Water is maybe one of the most important resources in our lives, and especially if you have kids, you want them to have access to safe water.

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Avoid a potential emergency and get your home’s heating and furnace safety checked

With the weather getting colder throughout the Valley, the best time to make sure your heating is all up to date is now. 

SEC approves rule that requires some companies to publicly report emissions and climate risks