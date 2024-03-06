Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Arizona orthodontist, wife charged for trying to embezzle money from dental practice

Mar 6, 2024, 10:00 AM

Cash sitting on office desk....

An Arizona orthodontist and his wife were recently indicted for their roles in attempting to embezzle $73,000 from a dental practice. (AP File Photo)

(AP File Photo)

SuElen Rivera's Profile Picture

BY SUELEN RIVERA


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — An Arizona orthodontist and his wife were recently indicted for their roles in attempting to embezzle $73,000 from a dental practice.

Dr. Andrew L. Kassman and Laurie Ann Kassman, of Tucson, were indicted for conspiracy to commit wire fraud and wire fraud, the U.S. District Attorney’s Office for Arizona said last week.

Prosecutors allege that Dr. Kassman sold the orthodontics practice that he owned, then he and his wife continued to work for the new owner. While the doctor resumed his role as an orthodontist, his wife remained as the office manager.

During their tenure at the office, prosecutors claim that the doctor allegedly kept his bank account open, enabling them to redirect practice funds without the consent or awareness of the new owner.

The indictment alleges that Laurie Kassman went a step further by tampering with financial records within the record-keeping system to conceal the crime.

Prosecutors claim that together, the Kassmans embezzled at least $73,000.

If found guilty on either charge, the Kassmans could face a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison along with a $25,000 fine.

The U.S. Secret Service and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service investigated the case.

