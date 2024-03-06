Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Ruben Gallego submits more than double amount of ballot petition signatures needed for senatorial run

Mar 6, 2024, 4:15 AM

Rep. Ruben Gallego, D-Ariz. (AP Photo/Jonathan J. Cooper)...

Rep. Ruben Gallego, D-Ariz. (AP Photo/Jonathan J. Cooper)

(AP Photo/Jonathan J. Cooper)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — U.S. Senate candidate Ruben Gallego submitted 14,000 ballot petition signatures to the Arizona Secretary of State’s office on Monday.

The total is more than double the required amount of 6,556 for Democrats.

“I am so grateful to the volunteers who made today possible. They went into their communities, knocked doors and asked their neighbors to join them in supporting me,” Gallego said in a statement.

The Gallego camp implemented a “go everywhere and talk to everyone approach” which led to the campaign amassing signatures in all 15 counties in Arizona.

Gallego is expected to face Republican front-runner Kari Lake to replace outgoing Sen. Kyrsten Sinema.

On Tuesday, Sinema announced she would not be running for reelection.

The Lake camp has not released information on how many signatures the campaign has acquired or submitted.

Republicans are required to submit a higher threshold of signatures – 7,072 – compared to Democrats based on the amount of registered voters in each party.

The filing deadline for candidates is April 1.

