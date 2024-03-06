Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Man found guilty of killing a Chicago police officer and wounding another

Mar 5, 2024, 5:41 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


CHICAGO (AP) — A man was found guilty Tuesday of shooting and killing a Chicago police officer, wounding her partner and firing at a third officer in August 2021.

Emonte Morgan, 23, of Chicago was found guilty in the slaying of Officer Ella French and wounding of Officer Carlos Yanez Jr. during a traffic stop on the city’s South Side.

The jury deliberated less than two hours before convicting him of first-degree murder, attempted murder of a peace officer and possession/use of a firearm as a felon.

French, 29, was slain and Yanez was wounded after they stopped an SUV with expired tags.

An email seeking comment was sent to Morgan’s public defender. The defense rested without calling any witnesses.

Morgan’s brother, Eric Morgan, pleaded guilty in October to charges of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, battery and obstruction of justice.

A third man, Jamel Danzy of Hammond, Indiana, was sentenced to 2 1/2 years in prison last December after pleading guilty to a federal firearms charge for making an illegal straw purchase of the handgun used to kill French.

United States News

Associated Press

Momentum builds in major homelessness case before U.S. Supreme Court

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Momentum is building in a case regarding homeless encampments that will be argued before the U.S. Supreme Court next month and could have major implications for cities as homelessness nationwide has reached record highs. Dozens of briefs have been filed in recent days, including from the Department of Justice, members of […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

Man released from prison after judge throws out conviction in 1976 slaying after key witness recants

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A Philadelphia man has been released from prison after his conviction in a poolroom slaying almost a half-century ago was overturned following recantation by a key witness of his testimony several years ago. William Franklin, 77, released Tuesday, was convicted in the 1976 slaying of Joseph Hollis in a poolroom in the […]

1 hour ago

Super Tuesday 2024 elections in 16 states U.S....

KTAR.com

Live updates: Here are results and reactions from Super Tuesday

Voters in 16 states will cast ballots to choose their presidential candidates on Super Tuesday 2024. Here are live updates.

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Former raw milk cheese maker pleads guilty to charges in connection with fatal listeria outbreak

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — A former producer of raw milk cheese pleaded guilty on Tuesday to charges related to a deadly outbreak of listeria from 2016 to 2017, federal prosecutors said. Johannes Vulto and his New York-based company Vulto Creamery LLC each pleaded guilty to one misdemeanor count of causing the introduction of adulterated food […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Rewritten indictment against Sen. Bob Menendez alleges new obstruction of justice crimes

NEW YORK (AP) — New obstruction of justice crimes were added Tuesday to charges against Sen. Bob Menendez and his wife that allege they accepted gold bars, cash and a luxury car in return for favors the senator carried out to assist three businessmen. The new charges were in a rewritten indictment returned against the […]

4 hours ago

Associated Press

Mexican gray wolves boost their numbers, but a lack of genetic diversity remains a threat

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The wild population of Mexican gray wolves in the southwestern U.S. is still growing, but environmental groups are warning that inbreeding and the resulting genetic crisis within the endangered species will continue to be a threat to long-term survival. The warning came Tuesday as the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and […]

4 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinics: transforming health care in the valley

Midwestern University, long a fixture of comprehensive health care education in the West Valley, is also a recognized leader in community health care.

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Avoid a potential emergency and get your home’s heating and furnace safety checked

With the weather getting colder throughout the Valley, the best time to make sure your heating is all up to date is now. 

...

Canvas Annuity

Interest rates may have peaked. Should you buy a CD, high-yield savings account, or a fixed annuity?

Interest rates are the highest they’ve been in decades, and it looks like the Fed has paused hikes. This may be the best time to lock in rates for long-term, low-risk financial products like fixed annuities.

Man found guilty of killing a Chicago police officer and wounding another