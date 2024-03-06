PHOENIX — Two men are in stable condition after being shot by police officers on Sunday, according to the Chandler Police Department.

A call for service brought the police officers to the area of Country Club Way and Carla Vista Drive, just north of the Chandler Fashion Center, police said.

They found two armed suspects near a home. One was standing in the home’s doorway with a gun and a second suspect was near the east end of the residence, police said.

The man in the doorway, identified as 59-year-old Luciano Gutierrez, allegedly ignored commands to surrender and walked out of his house.

Officers said Gutierrez raised his weapon and they fired their own weapons at him in response.

Officers simultaneously fired a single shot at the second suspect, whose name police did not release.

However, they described him as a 33-year-old neighbor of Gutierrez.

Three officers were identified as shooters: a sergeant with nine years of service and two officers with five years of service each. All three have been placed on administrative leave.

