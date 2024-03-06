Close
ARIZONA NEWS

American Threads plans giveaways for grand opening at Scottsdale Quarter

Mar 5, 2024, 8:00 PM | Updated: 9:18 pm

American Threads opening store in Scottsdale Quarter...

American Threads is opening a new store in Scottsdale Quarter. (American Threads photo)

(American Threads photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — Shopping for clothes at the Scottsdale Quarter will get a little easier with the grand opening of American Threads on March 16.

The boutique is described as a trendsetting, California-inspired fusion of chic, Southern charm.

“The overwhelming enthusiasm and unwavering support from our online community, combined with Scottsdale’s undeniable allure, underscored the city as the quintessential locale for our newest location,” Director of Retail Operations Nicole Gutjahr said in a release.

Freebies for shoppers at the grand opening of American Threads in Scottsdale

“We eagerly anticipate introducing our thoughtfully curated selection of emerging trends and timeless pieces to the Scottsdale community,” Gutjahr added.

Shoppers that spend more than $100 from 1-5 p.m. that day will receive a floral bouquet, reusable tote bag, personal security device and champagne and cookies to celebrate the occasion.

The Scottsdale Quarter is located at the southeast corner of the Scottsdale Road and Greenway Hayden Loop intersection.

American Threads joins a lineup of apparel stores that includes Fabletics, Gap, Lululemon, Pottery Barn, Veronica Beard and Vineyard Vines.

