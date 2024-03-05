Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

AP (NEW)

A South Sudan activist in the US is charged with trying to illegally export arms for coup back home

Mar 5, 2024, 2:34 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


PHOENIX (AP) — A leading South Sudanese academic and activist living in exile in the United States has been charged in Arizona along with a Utah man born in the African nation on charges of conspiring to buy and illegally export millions of dollars’ worth of weapons to overthrow the government back home.

Peter Biar Ajak, fled to the U.S. with the help of the American government four years ago after he said South Sudan’s president ordered him abducted or killed. Emergency visas were issued at the time to Ajak, now 40, and his family after they spent weeks in hiding in Kenya. He was most recently living in Maryland.

A federal criminal complaint unsealed Monday in Arizona charges Ajak and Abraham Chol Keech, 44, of Utah, with conspiring to purchase and illegally export through a third country to South Sudan a cache of weapons in violation of the Arms Export Control Act and the Export Control Reform Act. The weapons that were considered included automatic rifles like AK-47s, grenade launchers, Stinger missile systems, hand grenades, sniper rifles, ammunition, and other export-controlled arms.

Although the criminal complaint was made public by Justice officials, the case was still not available in the federal government’s online system by Tuesday afternoon so it was unknown if the men had attorneys who could speak to the charges against them.

“As alleged, the defendants sought to unlawfully smuggle heavy weapons and ammunition from the United States into South Sudan – a country that is subject to a U.N. arms embargo due to the violence between armed groups, which has killed and displaced thousands,” Assistant Attorney General Matthew G. Olsen of the Justice Department’s National Security Division said in a statement.

“Sanctions and export controls help ensure that American weapons are not used internationally to destabilize other sovereign nations,” said Gary Restaino, U.S. attorney for Arizona.

A man who answered the telephone Tuesday at the Embassy of South Sudan in Washington said the mission does not have a press officer and the ambassador was traveling and unavailable for comment.

From 2022-23, Ajak was a postdoctoral fellow in the Belfer Center’s International Security Program at the Harvard Kennedy School, focusing on state formation in South Sudan, according to the program’s website. He has also been a fellow at the Africa Center for Strategic Studies of the National Defense University and a Reagan-Fascell Democracy Fellow at the National Endowment for Democracy.

Sudan gained independence from Sudan July 9, 2011, after a successful referendum. But widespread inter-ethnic violence and extreme human rights abuses by all sides continue to plague the country.

AP (New)

McDonalds restaurant stabbing, carjacking suspect arrested...

Associated Press

Man sought in New York fatal bludgeoning won’t waive extradition from Arizona

He said he wouldn't agree to be sent back to New York while he's also facing charges for stabbing two other women in Phoenix.

11 hours ago

FILE - Voters deliver their ballot to a polling station in Tempe, Ariz., on Nov. 3, 2020. In a ruli...

Associated Press

Arizona’s new voting laws that require proof of citizenship are not discriminatory, a US judge rules

PHOENIX (AP) — A federal judge is upholding provisions of new Arizona laws that would require counties to verify the status of registered voters who haven’t provided proof of U.S. citizenship and cross-check voter registration information with various government databases. In a ruling Thursday, U.S. District Judge Susan Bolton concluded Arizona legislators did not discriminate […]

5 days ago

FILE- Texas Rangers' Max Scherzer flips the ball in the air as he paces the dugout during the seven...

Associated Press

MLB wants to make starting pitching more prominent, but it’s a tough task in today’s game

SURPRISE, Ariz. (AP) — Max Scherzer logged at least 179 innings in 10 of his first 16 years in the majors. And the three-time Cy Young Award winner learned some tough lessons on the road to pitching deep into games. That’s one reason why the Texas Rangers right-hander thinks Major League Baseball needs to look […]

6 days ago

Associated Press

Suspect in New York hotel killing remains in custody without bond in Arizona stabbings

PHOENIX (AP) — A suspect in the killing of a woman at a New York City hotel was indicted Tuesday by a grand jury in Arizona’s most populous county in the subsequent stabbing attacks of two women in the Phoenix area. The Maricopa County Attorney’s office announced Raad Almansoori, 26, was indicted on two counts […]

7 days ago

Associated Press

Republican prosecutor in Arizona takes swipe at New York district attorney prosecuting Trump

PHOENIX (AP) — The Republican prosecutor of Arizona’s most populous county took a thinly veiled swipe at a Democratic counterpart in the East on Wednesday, saying she would not agree to extradition of a suspect in the death of a woman who was fatally bludgeoned in a New York City hotel room, and that he […]

13 days ago

Associated Press

Woman arrested in 2005 death of newborn who was found in a Phoenix airport trash can

PHOENIX (AP) — For nearly two decades, it was a mystery who had left “Baby Skylar” — an unidentified newborn found dead inside a Phoenix airport trash can. On Tuesday, Phoenix authorities announced that the infant’s mother, 51-year-old Annie Anderson, was arrested in Washington state after DNA and genealogical research helped investigators crack the case. […]

14 days ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Fiesta Bowl Foundation

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade is excitingly upon us

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe is upon us! The attraction honors Arizona and the history of the game.

(KTAR News Graphic)...

Boys & Girls Clubs

KTAR launches online holiday auction benefitting Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley

KTAR is teaming up with The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley for a holiday auction benefitting thousands of Valley kids.

...

Canvas Annuity

Interest rates may have peaked. Should you buy a CD, high-yield savings account, or a fixed annuity?

Interest rates are the highest they’ve been in decades, and it looks like the Fed has paused hikes. This may be the best time to lock in rates for long-term, low-risk financial products like fixed annuities.

A South Sudan activist in the US is charged with trying to illegally export arms for coup back home