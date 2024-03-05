Close
UNITED STATES NEWS

Rewritten indictment against Sen. Bob Menendez alleges new obstruction of justice crimes

Mar 5, 2024, 2:00 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


NEW YORK (AP) — New obstruction of justice crimes were added Tuesday to charges against Sen. Bob Menendez and his wife that allege they accepted gold bars, cash and a luxury car in return for favors the senator carried out to assist three businessmen.

The new charges were in a rewritten indictment returned against the Democrat in Manhattan federal court.

New charges of conspiracy to obstruct justice and obstruction of justice were added against Menendez and his wife, Nadine.

An indictment already alleges that the couple conspired with three businessmen to accept the bribes in return for the senator’s help in projects pursued by the businessmen. Both have pleaded not guilty, along with two of the businessmen. A May trial has been scheduled.

One businessman pleaded guilty to charges last week and agreed to testify at trial against the others.

After his fall arrest, Menendez, 70, was forced to relinquish his chairmanship of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee but said he would not resign from Congress.

According to an indictment, Menendez and his wife accepted gold bars and cash from a real estate developer in return for the senator using his clout to get that businessman a multimillion-dollar deal with a Qatari investment fund.

Menendez also was charged with helping another New Jersey business associate get a lucrative deal with the government of Egypt.

