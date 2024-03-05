Voters in 16 states will cast ballots to choose their presidential candidates on Super Tuesday 2024.

Democratic President Joe Biden and former Republican President Donald Trump are expected to compete against each other in the general election in November. However, Republican challenger and former U.N. ambassador Nikki Haley is still in the race.

The ballots cast today are expected to reflect how states will vote later in the year.

Why is Super Tuesday 2024 important?

The event, which kicks off in the afternoon, is the second-largest voting day of the year. Only the general election in November supersedes it in size. The reason why Super Tuesday is so significant during election years is because it represents more than 70% of delegates needed to secure each party’s nominations.

Alaska, Utah and Iowa are holding presidential preference votes and caucuses. The rest of the Super Tuesday states are holding state-run primaries: Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Vermont and Virginia.

Two of the Super Tuesday states — Colorado and Maine — disqualified Trump from their primary ballots due to his connection to the 2021 Capitol insurrection. However, he’s back on the ballots in those states because of the U.S. Supreme Court’s Monday decision that the federal government has that decision-making authority — not the states.

Here is KTAR News’ live blog with results and reaction from Super Tuesday. It will be updated throughout the night.

3:50 p.m.

Biden snatches his first win of the day through the Iowa Democratic caucus.

5:15 p.m.

Biden won the Virginia Democratic presidential primary, while Trump wins the Republican presidential primary in Virginia.

5:20 p.m.

Biden has won another state: Vermont. Trump and Haley are neck-in-neck for the Republican presidential primary in the Green Mountain State.

5:39 p.m.

Biden wins North Carolina’s Democratic presidential primary.

6:00 p.m.

Trump snags his second win of the night with the Republican presidential primary in North Carolina.

6:08 p.m.

Trump and Biden snag twin victories in Tennessee.

6:17 p.m.

Trump picks up a victory in Oklahoma, while Biden wins over Democrats in the state.

6:27 p.m.

Biden wins the Democratic presidential primary in Massachusetts, snagging 92 delegates.

Whether Trump or Haley will pick up the 40 Republican delegates in the state remains to be seen.

6:28 p.m.

Trump claims victory among Republicans in Maine. Democrats in the state throw their hats in for Biden.

6:43 p.m.

Biden continues his strong evening with a win in Arkansas.

So far, he has won Maine, Massachusetts, Oklahoma, Tennessee, North Carolina, Vermont, Virginia and Iowa.

6:45 p.m.

Trump wins the Republican presidential primary in Alabama. Biden wins over Democrats in the deep red state.

6:48 p.m.

It’s a big moment for Trump, who wins the Republican presidential primary in Massachusetts.

7:00 p.m.

Biden scored a big win, taking Texas and 244 available delegates. Trump also wins the Republican primary with 161 delegates, according to the Associated Press.

7:02 p.m.

Trump triumphs in Arkansas, beating Haley as the preferred Republican candidate.

