Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Live updates: Here are results and reactions from Super Tuesday

Mar 5, 2024, 4:00 PM | Updated: 7:10 pm

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


Voters in 16 states will cast ballots to choose their presidential candidates on Super Tuesday 2024.

Democratic President Joe Biden and former Republican President Donald Trump are expected to compete against each other in the general election in November. However, Republican challenger and former U.N. ambassador Nikki Haley is still in the race.

The ballots cast today are expected to reflect how states will vote later in the year.

Why is Super Tuesday 2024 important?

The event, which kicks off in the afternoon, is the second-largest voting day of the year. Only the general election in November supersedes it in size. The reason why Super Tuesday is so significant during election years is because it represents more than 70% of delegates needed to secure each party’s nominations.

Alaska, Utah and Iowa are holding presidential preference votes and caucuses. The rest of the Super Tuesday states are holding state-run primaries: Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Vermont and Virginia.

Two of the Super Tuesday states — Colorado and Maine — disqualified Trump from their primary ballots due to his connection to the 2021 Capitol insurrection. However, he’s back on the ballots in those states because of the U.S. Supreme Court’s Monday decision that the federal government has that decision-making authority — not the states.

Here is KTAR News’ live blog with results and reaction from Super Tuesday. It will be updated throughout the night.

3:50 p.m.

Biden snatches his first win of the day through the Iowa Democratic caucus.

5:15 p.m.

Biden won the Virginia Democratic presidential primary, while Trump wins the Republican presidential primary in Virginia.

5:20 p.m.

Biden has won another state: Vermont. Trump and Haley are neck-in-neck for the Republican presidential primary in the Green Mountain State.

5:39 p.m.

Biden wins North Carolina’s Democratic presidential primary.

6:00 p.m.

Trump snags his second win of the night with the Republican presidential primary in North Carolina.

6:08 p.m.

Trump and Biden snag twin victories in Tennessee.

6:17 p.m.

Trump picks up a victory in Oklahoma, while Biden wins over Democrats in the state.

6:27 p.m.

Biden wins the Democratic presidential primary in Massachusetts, snagging 92 delegates.

Whether Trump or Haley will pick up the 40 Republican delegates in the state remains to be seen.

6:28 p.m.

Trump claims victory among Republicans in Maine. Democrats in the state throw their hats in for Biden.

6:43 p.m.

Biden continues his strong evening with a win in Arkansas.

So far, he has won Maine, Massachusetts, Oklahoma, Tennessee, North Carolina, Vermont, Virginia and Iowa.

6:45 p.m.

Trump wins the Republican presidential primary in Alabama. Biden wins over Democrats in the deep red state.

6:48 p.m.

It’s a big moment for Trump, who wins the Republican presidential primary in Massachusetts.

7:00 p.m.

Biden scored a big win, taking Texas and 244 available delegates. Trump also wins the Republican primary with 161 delegates, according to the Associated Press.

7:02 p.m.

Trump triumphs in Arkansas, beating Haley as the preferred Republican candidate.

United States News

campaign against junk fees...

Associated Press

Biden administration would cap credit card late fees at $8, part of campaign against junk fees

President Joe Biden's campaign against junk fees progressed on Tuesday with an announcement that he'll cap credit card late fees at $8.

10 minutes ago

Associated Press

Antoine Predock, internationally renowned architect and motorcycle aficionado, dies at 87

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Known for his ability to tap into the spirit of any landscape and weave its characteristics into his designs, internationally renowned architect and avid motorcyclist Antoine Predock is being remembered for his rare brand of creativity. He died Saturday at his home in Albuquerque, according to longtime friends and colleagues. He […]

10 minutes ago

Associated Press

Suspected drug trafficker charged with killing 2 witnesses in Washington State

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A suspected drug trafficker has been charged with killing two people who were potential witnesses against him in federal court in San Diego, according to an indictment unsealed Tuesday. The defendant is suspected in the deaths of Washington State residents Cesar Armando Murillo, 44, and Maira Sofia Hernandez, 33, as well […]

34 minutes ago

New York murder suspect pleads not guilty to Arizona charges...

Associated Press

Man suspected of New York murder pleads not guilty to stabbing 2 women in Arizona

A New York murder suspect has pleaded not guilty to attempted murder and other felony charges in Arizona related to two separate stabbings.

40 minutes ago

Voters enter and exit a polling facility at the Seale Courthouse in Russell County during a primary...

Associated Press

Thousands of voters in Alabama district drawn to boost Black political power got wrong information

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — More than 6,000 voters in a newly formed congressional district drawn to boost Black voting power in Alabama received postcards with incorrect voting information ahead of Tuesday’s primary, alarming advocates concerned about the potential impact on a race seen as crucial to boosting Black representation and Democrats’ hopes to flip the […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

Man found guilty of killing a Chicago police officer and wounding another

CHICAGO (AP) — A man was found guilty Tuesday of shooting and killing a Chicago police officer, wounding her partner and firing at a third officer in August 2021. Emonte Morgan, 23, of Chicago was found guilty in the slaying of Officer Ella French and wounding of Officer Carlos Yanez Jr. during a traffic stop […]

1 hour ago

Sponsored Articles

...

DISC Desert Institute for Spine Care

Sciatica pain is treatable but surgery may be required

Sciatica pain is one of the most common ailments a person can face, and if not taken seriously, it could become one of the most harmful.

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Here’s 1 way to ensure your family is drinking safe water

Water is maybe one of the most important resources in our lives, and especially if you have kids, you want them to have access to safe water.

...

Fiesta Bowl Foundation

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade is excitingly upon us

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe is upon us! The attraction honors Arizona and the history of the game.

Live updates: Here are results and reactions from Super Tuesday