Politicians react to Arizona’s Kyrsten Sinema’s decision to not run for reelection in US Senate

Mar 5, 2024, 1:11 PM | Updated: 4:12 pm

U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema speaks at a news conference after the Senate passed the Respect for Marria...

U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema speaks at a news conference after the Senate passed the Respect for Marriage Act at the Capitol Building on Nov. 29, 2022, in Washington, DC. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

(Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema announced on Super Tuesday she would not seek reelection after her term expires at the end of this year.

Sinema served in the Senate since 2019 and served for six years in the House of Representatives before her Senate term.

While originally elected as a Democrat, Sinema changed party affiliation to become an Independent in 2022.

She made waves in the chamber for her colorful outfits and for a reputation of working across the aisle in an effort to pass bipartisan legislation.

Her latest attempt at a bipartisan border bill failed in the Senate before a vote was brought to the Senate floor.

The decision sets up what will likely be a one-on-one matchup between Ruben Gallego (D) and Kari Lake (R).

Democratic politicians react

Gallego was one of the first to release a statement following the announcement. The standing congressman thanked Sinema and made a request for her help going forward.

Sinema’s colleague in the Senate, Mark Kelly issued an announcement on X.

The two worked together in the Senate since Kelly’s election in 2022.

Gov. Katie Hobbs sent a release calling Sinema a friend and thanking her for her service.

In a release, he issued his thanks to Sinema for her service and asked for her aid in supporting abortion access, affordable housing, a secure water supply, defending democracy and to reject Kari Lake.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said that Sinema had been a partner with the White House on many different issues, including the border security deal that failed in the Senate.

Rep. Greg Stanton said in a post that Sinema served the state with, “intelligence, grit and determination.”

Another thank you came in from Rep. Raul Grijalva.

Republican politicians react

Lake said that Sinema “had the courage to stand tall against the Far-Left” in a post on X, formerly Twitter, in which she wished the best for Sinema.

As a Journalist, I covered Kyrsten Sinema for many years. We may not agree on everything, but I know she shares my love for Arizona,” Lake said.

Meghan McCain also shared her pride to have Sinema serve Arizona while Sen. Mitt Romney said she was “unwavering in doing what’s best for Arizonans and our country.”

Sherriff Mark Lamb, who is also running for the seat vacated by Sinema, issued thanks to her for her long record of service to the state of Arizona.

