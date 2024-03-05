PHOENIX — U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema announced on Super Tuesday she would not seek reelection after her term expires at the end of this year.

Sinema served in the Senate since 2019 and served for six years in the House of Representatives before her Senate term.

While originally elected as a Democrat, Sinema changed party affiliation to become an Independent in 2022.

She made waves in the chamber for her colorful outfits and for a reputation of working across the aisle in an effort to pass bipartisan legislation.

Her latest attempt at a bipartisan border bill failed in the Senate before a vote was brought to the Senate floor.

The decision sets up what will likely be a one-on-one matchup between Ruben Gallego (D) and Kari Lake (R).

There it is. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema announces she will NOT run for reelection to the Senate in Arizona. Ruben Gallego is now set for a one-on-one race with Kari Lake in November. pic.twitter.com/PEMcRslHNx — Sawyer Hackett (@SawyerHackett) March 5, 2024

Democratic politicians react

Gallego was one of the first to release a statement following the announcement. The standing congressman thanked Sinema and made a request for her help going forward.

Sinema’s colleague in the Senate, Mark Kelly issued an announcement on X.

The two worked together in the Senate since Kelly’s election in 2022.

Gov. Katie Hobbs sent a release calling Sinema a friend and thanking her for her service.

In a release, he issued his thanks to Sinema for her service and asked for her aid in supporting abortion access, affordable housing, a secure water supply, defending democracy and to reject Kari Lake.

I want to thank @SenatorSinema for her nearly two decades of service to our state. Arizona, we are at a crossroads. Protecting abortion access, tackling housing affordability, securing our water supply, defending our democracy — all of this and more is on the line. It’s time… — Ruben Gallego (@RubenGallego) March 5, 2024

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said that Sinema had been a partner with the White House on many different issues, including the border security deal that failed in the Senate.

Rep. Greg Stanton said in a post that Sinema served the state with, “intelligence, grit and determination.”

I’ve known @SenatorSinema since her first race for Phoenix City Council in 2001. Over the last two decades, she’s always served Arizona with intelligence, grit and determination—in the state legislature, House and Senate. I wish her well in this next chapter. https://t.co/X7ouIC4DXj — Greg Stanton (@gregstantonaz) March 5, 2024

Another thank you came in from Rep. Raul Grijalva.

Republican politicians react

Lake said that Sinema “had the courage to stand tall against the Far-Left” in a post on X, formerly Twitter, in which she wished the best for Sinema.

“As a Journalist, I covered Kyrsten Sinema for many years. We may not agree on everything, but I know she shares my love for Arizona,” Lake said.

Meghan McCain also shared her pride to have Sinema serve Arizona while Sen. Mitt Romney said she was “unwavering in doing what’s best for Arizonans and our country.”

America and Arizona is worse off without @SenatorSinema in office. Politics is filled with unoriginal hacks who do nothing but placate shamelessly for power – she does the exact opposite. Proud to have voted for you Kyrsten and would happily do it again in the future. ♥️🇺🇸 🌵 — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) March 5, 2024

Kyrsten is one of a kind—brilliant, hardworking, and driven. A fierce defender of the institution of the Senate and unwavering in doing what’s best for Arizonans and our country. Proud to call her a friend and a partner on many policy achievements. https://t.co/zNLfcEO8u4 — Mitt Romney (@MittRomney) March 5, 2024

Sherriff Mark Lamb, who is also running for the seat vacated by Sinema, issued thanks to her for her long record of service to the state of Arizona.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.