PHEONIX — The Arizona Animal Welfare League (AAWL) in Chandler reopened last week after a $105,000 renovation to update the 20-year-old space inside the Chandler Fashion Center.

The renovations were partially funded through a $35,000 grant from PetSmart Charities to provide new kennels and help the center rebrand its colors and logo.

“We are so fortunate to have received a $35,000 grant from PetSmart Charities that inspired hundreds of other animals lovers across Phoenix to make generous donations to close the funding gap and make this latest renovation to the Chandler center possible,” Alessandra Navidad, AAWL president & CEO, said in a release.

The AAWL said in a release they have helped 13,000 animals find forever homes from its location in Chandler. The chapter touts itself as the largest adoption center located inside a mall.

Arizona Animal Welfare League making improvements

The group also announced the hiring of a full-time adoption support coordinator who will follow up with pet parents for the first four months after adoption to help reduce the chances the pet will return to the shelter.

AAWL also provides training and preventative care for pets.

The upgrades to the Chandler shelter come at a time when animal abuse cases in Arizona are on the rise.

A woman in Cochise County was charged with 150 counts of animal cruelty of 20 different animals found in her care in late February.

In Chandler, Sydney McKinley, aka April McLaughlin, lost custody of 13 dogs who were deemed to be living in dangerous conditions in September.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.