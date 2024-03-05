Advance Screening Godzilla x King Kong: The New Empire

Close
Mar 5, 2024

Synopsis: 

The epic battle continues! Legendary Pictures’ cinematic Monsterverse follows up the explosive showdown of “Godzilla vs Kong” with an all-new adventure that pits the almighty King and the fearsome Godzilla against a colossal undiscovered threat hidden within our world, challenging their very existence – and our own. “Gozilla x Kong: The New Empire” delves further into the histories of these Titans and their origins, as well as the mysteries of Skull Island and beyond.

Register now for your chance to the advance screening Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire

