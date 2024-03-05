Advance Screening Godzilla x King Kong: The New Empire

Synopsis:

The epic battle continues! Legendary Pictures’ cinematic Monsterverse follows up the explosive showdown of “Godzilla vs Kong” with an all-new adventure that pits the almighty King and the fearsome Godzilla against a colossal undiscovered threat hidden within our world, challenging their very existence – and our own. “Gozilla x Kong: The New Empire” delves further into the histories of these Titans and their origins, as well as the mysteries of Skull Island and beyond.

