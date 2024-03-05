Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Woman assaulted in Buckeye gas station video ‘uninjured,’ police say

Mar 5, 2024, 12:00 PM

Police say a woman assaulted at a Circle K gas station in February was "uninjured." (Buckeye Police...

Police say a woman assaulted at a Circle K gas station in February was "uninjured." (Buckeye Police Screenshot)

(Buckeye Police Screenshot)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — The woman who was assaulted at a Circle K in Buckeye in February is “uninjured” and the incident was related to domestic violence, authorities said Tuesday.

The Buckeye Police Department said it contacted the woman believed to be in the assault caught on surveillance video and offered her services, the department said in a press release.

The footage was from around 10 p.m. on Feb. 23 at the Circle K gas station on Watson Road just south of Interstate 10 in Buckeye.

The video showed a man and woman exiting a gray SUV after it stops at a pump. The woman, who got out on the passenger side, started running toward the store before getting grabbed by the driver and dragged back into the vehicle.

The man then got back behind the wheel, and the SUV drives away.

The case was initially viewed as a possible assault and abduction.

Anybody with information about the incident was asked to call 623-349-6411 or use the Buckeye Police Department’s online tip line.

