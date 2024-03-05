PHOENIX — The woman who was assaulted at a Circle K in Buckeye in February is “uninjured” and the incident was related to domestic violence, authorities said Tuesday.

The Buckeye Police Department said it contacted the woman believed to be in the assault caught on surveillance video and offered her services, the department said in a press release.

The footage was from around 10 p.m. on Feb. 23 at the Circle K gas station on Watson Road just south of Interstate 10 in Buckeye.

The video showed a man and woman exiting a gray SUV after it stops at a pump. The woman, who got out on the passenger side, started running toward the store before getting grabbed by the driver and dragged back into the vehicle.

The man then got back behind the wheel, and the SUV drives away.

The case was initially viewed as a possible assault and abduction.

Anybody with information about the incident was asked to call 623-349-6411 or use the Buckeye Police Department’s online tip line.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.