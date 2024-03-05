Close
UNITED STATES NEWS

Former Speaker Gingrich donates congressional papers to New Orleans’ Tulane University

Mar 5, 2024, 10:31 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich has donated his congressional papers to Tulane University’s Louisiana Research Collection.

Gingrich earned a master of arts and a doctorate in education at the New Orleans university. He later became a teacher at West Georgia College before his 1978 election to the House, where he served for 20 years.

A Republican, Gingrich helped his party gain control of the House for the first time in 40 years in the 1994 elections. He was speaker from 1995 to 1999.

In announcing the donation Monday, Tulane said it includes campaign files, legislative work, news coverage, videos, audio tapes and correspondence from major political and governmental figures. The university said the collection will be available to the public later this year or early next.

“This donation will provide one-of-a-kind insights into the legislative history of our country during a pivotal time period, giving researchers and students a wealth of specialized information and background on one of the most consequential political figures of our times,” Tulane President Michael A. Fitts said in a statement.

Gingrich said he hopes the documents “will inspire future generations not only as historical records, but also as springboards for active participation in our democracy and for embarking on their own intellectual pursuits and citizenship.”

