PHOENIX — Authorities are searching for a suspect who allegedly shot his mother and brother in the far West Valley before fleeing the scene on Tuesday.

Deputies responded to a shooting call near 335th Avenue and Broadway Road in Buckeye, the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office said around 6:15 a.m.

The two victims sustained minor injuries and were taken to a hospital for precautionary reasons.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

No additional information was available.

