Son allegedly shoots mother, his brother before fleeing scene in far West Valley
Mar 5, 2024, 6:39 AM
(Buckeye Police Department Photo)
PHOENIX — Authorities are searching for a suspect who allegedly shot his mother and brother in the far West Valley before fleeing the scene on Tuesday.
Deputies responded to a shooting call near 335th Avenue and Broadway Road in Buckeye, the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office said around 6:15 a.m.
The two victims sustained minor injuries and were taken to a hospital for precautionary reasons.
An investigation into the shooting is ongoing.
No additional information was available.
We want to hear from you.
Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.