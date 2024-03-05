Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Son allegedly shoots mother, his brother before fleeing scene in far West Valley

Mar 5, 2024, 6:39 AM

Cops parked in a Valley neighborhood....

Authorities are searching for a suspect who allegedly shot his mother and brother in the far West Valley before fleeing the scene on March 5, 2024. (Buckeye Police Department Photo)

(Buckeye Police Department Photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — Authorities are searching for a suspect who allegedly shot his mother and brother in the far West Valley before fleeing the scene on Tuesday.

Deputies responded to a shooting call near 335th Avenue and Broadway Road in Buckeye, the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office said around 6:15 a.m.

The two victims sustained minor injuries and were taken to a hospital for precautionary reasons.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

No additional information was available.

