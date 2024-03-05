Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

LA County’s progressive district attorney faces crowded field of 11 challengers in reelection bid

Mar 4, 2024, 11:05 PM

FILE - Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón speaks during a news conference Feb. 22,...

FILE - Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón speaks during a news conference Feb. 22, 2023, in Los Angeles. Eleven candidates are challenging Gascón, a former police chief and two-term San Francisco district attorney, to lead the nation's largest prosecutor's office. The primary for Los Angeles County district attorney is March 5. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


LOS ANGELES (AP) — One of the country’s most progressive prosecutors, who faced two recall attempts within four years, is set to be tested as he seeks reelection against 11 challengers to remain the district attorney of Los Angeles County.

Tuesday’s nonpartisan primary pits incumbent George Gascón against opponents who range from line prosecutors in his own office to former federal prosecutors to county judges.

To win the primary outright, a candidate must receive a 50%-plus-one vote, an unlikely outcome in the largest-ever field to seek the office. Anything less triggers a runoff race between the top two candidates in November to lead an agency that prosecutes cases in the most populous county in the U.S.

While experts believe Gascón will survive the primary, they are less optimistic about his chances in November.

His first term included a recall attempt within his first 100 days and a second attempt later, which both failed to get on the ballot.

Gascón’s challengers are seeking to harness voters’ perceptions of public safety, highlighting shocking footage of a series of brazen smash-and-grab robberies at luxury stores. The feeling of being unsafe is so pervasive that even the Los Angeles mayor and police chief said in January that they were working to fix the city’s image.

But while property crime increased nearly 3% within the sheriff’s jurisdiction of Los Angeles County from 2022 to 2023, violent crime decreased almost 1.5% in the same period.

Still, the candidates seeking to unseat Gascón blame him and his progressive policies for the rising property crime and overall safety perceptions. The opponents include local prosecutors Jonathan Hatami and Eric Siddall and former federal prosecutors Jeff Chemerinsky and Nathan Hochman, a one-time attorney general candidate, who all have garnered notable endorsements.

Gascón was elected on a criminal justice reform platform in 2020, in the wake of George Floyd’s killing by police.

Gascón immediately imposed his campaign agenda: not seeking the death penalty; not prosecuting juveniles as adults; ending cash bail for misdemeanors and nonviolent felonies; and no longer filing enhancements triggering stiffer sentences for certain elements of crimes, repeat offenses or gang membership.

He was forced to roll back some of his biggest reforms early in his tenure, such as initially ordering the elimination of more than 100 enhancements and elevating a hate crime from misdemeanor to a felony. The move infuriated victims’ advocates, and Gascón backpedaled, restoring enhancements in cases involving children, elderly people and people targeted because of their race, ethnicity, sexual orientation or disability.

This year’s challengers still say Gascón is too soft on crime and have pledged to reverse many or nearly all of his most progressive policies, such as his early orders to eliminate filing for sentencing enhancements.

The other candidates are David S. Milton, Debra Archuleta, Maria Ramirez, Dan Kapelovitz, Lloyd “Bobcat” Masson, John McKinney and Craig Mitchell.

United States News

FILE - President Donald Trump, left, and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky., greet each ...

Associated Press

McConnell weighs endorsing Trump. It’s a stark turnaround after the Jan. 6, 2021, attack

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate leader Mitch McConnell is the highest-ranking Republican in Congress who has yet to endorse Donald Trump’s bid to return to the White House — having once called the defeated president “morally responsible” for the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol attack. But that’s potentially about to change. McConnell’s political team and Trump’s campaign […]

49 minutes ago

Associated Press

Industrial fire and multiple explosions project debris into the air in Detroit suburb

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Police were warning people to stay away as an industrial fire with multiple explosions shook a northern Detroit suburb on Monday night. The Clinton Township Police Department said on Facebook that an industrial fire was burning near 15 Mile Road and Groesbeck Highway and that debris was being projected into […]

56 minutes ago

FILE - Former baseball player Steve Garvey speaks during a televised debate for candidates in the s...

Associated Press

California Senate race: Democrats aim to block Republican from contest to fill Feinstein’s seat

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Several prominent House Democrats are jostling to fend off Republican former baseball great Steve Garvey in the yearlong battle to fill the U.S. Senate seat once held by the late Sen. Dianne Feinstein, with two slots on California’s November ballot at stake. In a state where a Republican hasn’t won a […]

58 minutes ago

Associated Press

Coast-to-coast Super Tuesday contests poised to move Biden and Trump closer to November rematch

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump are poised to move much closer to winning their party’s nominations during the biggest day of the primary campaign on Tuesday, setting up a historic rematch that many voters would rather not endure. Super Tuesday elections are being held in 16 states and one […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

James Crumbley is up next as 2nd parent to stand trial in Michigan school shooting

PONTIAC, Mich. (AP) — A man who purchased a gun with his son four days before a Michigan school shooting is headed to trial, accused of failing to take steps that could have prevented the teen from killing four students and wounding others. No one says James Crumbley knew what Ethan Crumbley planned to do […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

California man is first in the US to be charged with smuggling greenhouse gases, prosecutors say

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A Southern California man was arrested Monday on suspicion of smuggling refrigerants into the U.S. from Mexico and federal prosecutors said he’s the first person to be charged with violating regulations intended to curb the use of greenhouse gases that contribute to climate change. The indictment alleges Michael Hart, of San […]

3 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

DISC Desert Institute for Spine Care

Sciatica pain is treatable but surgery may be required

Sciatica pain is one of the most common ailments a person can face, and if not taken seriously, it could become one of the most harmful.

(KTAR News Graphic)...

Boys & Girls Clubs

KTAR launches online holiday auction benefitting Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley

KTAR is teaming up with The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley for a holiday auction benefitting thousands of Valley kids.

...

Canvas Annuity

Interest rates may have peaked. Should you buy a CD, high-yield savings account, or a fixed annuity?

Interest rates are the highest they’ve been in decades, and it looks like the Fed has paused hikes. This may be the best time to lock in rates for long-term, low-risk financial products like fixed annuities.

LA County’s progressive district attorney faces crowded field of 11 challengers in reelection bid